Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received a call from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

During the call, the pair discussed various aspects of co-operation between the UAE and the UN.

They exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, foremost of which is the situation in the Middle East. They stressed the importance of settling crises in the region through dialogue, peaceful methods and joint international action.

Mr Guterres congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE starting its two-year term on the UN Security Council.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr Guterres on his re-election for a second term as secretary general.

He also expressed his appreciation for the important role played by the UN in the service of global peace and security, and added that the role is becoming more important in light of the challenges posed by the pandemic and climate change, and the need for international collective action.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's support for the UN and its keenness to support its many objectives.

He said the UAE has consistently sought to work for peace and stability, and supported development and prosperity at regional and international levels.

The UAE commenced its two-year term on the UN Security Council, the world’s top body for addressing threats to international peace and security, on Saturday.

It has served on the council once previously, from 1986 to1987.

The UAE mission this week posted on social media that “climate change and global health” were priorities for its stint in the 15-nation chamber.

The incoming council will also address issues such as terrorism, the problem of child soldiers and conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and beyond.