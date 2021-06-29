'Children killing children': US Ambassador to UN condemns child soldier recruitment

Linda Thomas-Greenfield says in her career as a diplomat she has seen child soldiers not much taller than rifles they carried

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during a hearing before House Foreign Affairs Committee at Rayburn House Office Building June 16, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Getty
Children caught in conflict are being taught to commit war crimes before they can count, the US ambassador to the United Nations said Monday, pointing to the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso in years, with more than 130 civilians killed by an armed group comprising “mostly 12- to 14-year-olds.”

Over the last five years, the UN has verified at least 70 children every day who experienced grave rights violations

Henrietta Fore, UN children's agency

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council that many of those killed in the attack in early June were children, and the horrifying raid on the village of Solhan in the West African nation’s Sahel’s Yagha province saw “children killing children – children killing children.”

During nearly four decades as an American diplomat, Ms Thomas-Greenfield said, she met many victims of conflict, and the children “break your heart the most.”

“Children will tell you stories that no child should be able to recount: Of being conscripted at gunpoint. Of being raped. Of being forced to murder their own siblings, their own parents,” she said. “These children are often no taller than the guns they actually carry.”

Ms Thomas-Greenfield also pointed to the recent horrific attack on a school in Afghanistan that killed at least 90 girls, and the regular attacks on schools in northern Nigeria where “children are abducted for ransom.”

Twenty five years after the UN started focusing on children in conflict, “we have not done enough,” she said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council that “the disregard for children’s rights at times of conflict and upheaval is shocking and heartbreaking.”

During 2020, almost 24,000 grave violations such as recruitment and rape were committed against 19,300 children in 21 conflicts, and the Covid-19 pandemic made it difficult for experts to reach them, the UN chief said in a recent report.

More than 8,400 youngsters were killed or injured in the wars in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Somalia, while nearly 7,000 more were recruited and used in fighting, mainly in Congo, Somalia, Syria and Myanmar, according to the report.

It also said rape and other forms of sexual violence shot up 70 per cent last year and abductions soared 90 per cent. Attacks on schools and hospitals “remained excessively high,” it said.

Read More

A large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. AP PhotoUN resolution aims to strike Syria aid deal amid growing hunger

Ethiopia: more than 30,000 children at risk of dying in famine-hit Tigray

UN: more than 8,400 children killed in wars last year

“I call on all parties to conflict to prioritise the prevention of violations against children and to engage in dialogue, cease-fires and peace processes,” Mr Guterres told the council in a video briefing.

Henrietta Fore, the head of the UN children’s agency, said the report shows the world’s increased understanding of the devastating impact of conflicts on children.

“But,” she added, “it also shows how little progress the world has made in protecting children from the scourge of war” since the first UN report 25 years ago by Graca Machel, a campaigner for the rights of women and girls and wife of the late South African President Nelson Mandela.

Ms Fore said conflicts are longer, increasingly complex, and devastate the futures of children who bear no responsibility for the fighting but suffer “the deepest scars” and “pay the highest price.”

“On average, over the last five years, the UN has verified at least 70 children every day who experienced grave rights violations,” Ms Fore said.

The secretary-general’s report said girls were not only the victims of one-quarter of all violations — “they represented 98 per cent of the victims of rape and sexual violence,” she said.

The council meeting was chaired by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, who singled out serious consequences for children of the war in Yemen, the killing of children by Myanmar’s military junta and the killing of more than 150 children and injury to 400 in Afghanistan in the first three months of the year as well as damage to numerous schools preventing thousands of students from returning to classes.

Mr Guterres later Monday appointed Kaljulaid to a new position as global advocate for Every Woman Every Child, a UN campaign to promote access to health care for women, children and adolescents.

The Estonian president called this among “the biggest challenges we are facing in the following decades,” saying Covid-19 exacerbated inequities and severely disrupted health care disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable women and children.

Published: June 29, 2021 07:58 AM

The pandemic has highlight the 'double burden' facing working mothers who carry the majority of home and childcare responsibilities as well as their jobs.   

Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

