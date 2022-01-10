Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed speaks to Kazakhstan leader

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi tells President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev he hopes for a return to peace and stability

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the Emirates supported everything that could help to achieve stability and peace in Kazakhstan. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi
The National
Jan 10, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has talked to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, expressing his wish to see peace in the Central Asian country.

In a phone call, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates supported everything that could help to achieve stability and peace.

Mr Tokayev briefed Sheikh Mohamed on the latest developments and the measures taken to establish security and to protect Kazakhstan's institutions.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of the government and people in Kazakhstan to quickly overcome this difficult period.

Mr Tokayev thanked and showed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his support for Kazakhstan.

He said the two countries have good relations in various fields and called for ways to support and grow them in the future.

Kazakhstan's security forces have detained 7,939 people over last week's unrest.

It was the worst violence in the country's post-Soviet history, with 164 people reportedly killed.

Mr Tokayev has called the unrest an attempted coup and said that his security services would never shoot peaceful protesters.

Updated: January 10th 2022, 2:43 PM
