Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid opens Federal National Council session

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opened the new session of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday.

He ushered in the start of the third session of the 17th legislative chapter of the consultative body in Abu Dhabi.

The 40-member council, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, has a packed agenda after four months of recess.

Comprising 20 elected and 20 appointed members, the council advises the government on matters of national importance.

It can pass, amend and reject federal laws and discuss international treaties, while it is also a forum for members to raise concerns of ordinary Emiratis.

It was established in 1971 but voting was only introduced in 2006. Members hold office for four years.

The 2019 elections proved hugely significant, as for the first time an equal number of male and female representatives were voted onto the council.