Dubai's Burj Khalifa conducts annual evacuation drill on Monday

The safety exercise will be carried out in collaboration with Dubai Civil Defence

Sarah Forster
Dec 20, 2021

Staff, guests and residents will take part in an annual fire and evacuation drill from the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.

The exercise will begin at 10am and happens every year. The drill is to make sure that the proper procedures are in place should an emergency arise.

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Civil Defence conduct the operation together.

Such drills can be a life-saving exercise. Less than two weeks ago, Dubai Civil Defence extinguished a fire that broke out at a tower on Sheikh Zayed Road at night.

The emergency services were called out to deal with the blaze at Al Ghadeer Tower in the Trade Centre area. Residents reported seeing flames at about 9.30pm.

In mid-October, firefighters tackled a blaze at a residential tower in Dubai Marina. The incident at Marina Diamond 2 in the Sayorah Street area was reported shortly before 4am.

Earlier the same month, a fire broke out at a residential building in Satwa on a Sunday morning. The authorities received a report of the fire at 11.41am and firefighters rushed to the scene.

Updated: December 20th 2021, 5:02 AM
