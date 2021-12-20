Dubai's Burj Khalifa conducts annual evacuation drill on Monday

Staff, guests and residents will take part in an annual fire and evacuation drill from the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.

The exercise will begin at 10am and happens every year. The drill is to make sure that the proper procedures are in place should an emergency arise.

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Civil Defence conduct the operation together.

.@BurjKhalifa, in collaboration with @DCDDubai, will conduct a fire and evacuation drill, Monday 20th December at 10 am. The drill is held every year to ensure the highest safety standards for residents, guests & employees. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 19, 2021

Such drills can be a life-saving exercise. Less than two weeks ago, Dubai Civil Defence extinguished a fire that broke out at a tower on Sheikh Zayed Road at night.

Read more How to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks on New Year's Eve 2021

The emergency services were called out to deal with the blaze at Al Ghadeer Tower in the Trade Centre area. Residents reported seeing flames at about 9.30pm.

In mid-October, firefighters tackled a blaze at a residential tower in Dubai Marina. The incident at Marina Diamond 2 in the Sayorah Street area was reported shortly before 4am.

Earlier the same month, a fire broke out at a residential building in Satwa on a Sunday morning. The authorities received a report of the fire at 11.41am and firefighters rushed to the scene.

Best of the Burj Khalifa: in pictures