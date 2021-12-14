How to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks on New Year's Eve 2021

The big daddy of fireworks will put on a suitably ostentatious show called the Eve of Wonders at the stroke of midnight on December 31, which celebrates the UAE’s 50th birthday as well as the new year.

Expect jaw-dropping pyrotechnics and spectacular light shows, as well as a new laser feature that’s making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa's programme.

The durations of the fireworks display and laser show are yet to be revealed.

Crowd control comes by way of the U by Emaar app. Visitors who want to head to Downtown Dubai on the big night can log on to the app and complete the pre-registration process after which they will receive individual QR codes that can be used to access all Downtown Dubai locations on New Year's Eve.

While the main event begins at midnight, revellers can catch cool light projections and messages on the tower's shimmering facade from earlier on in the evening, as the Burj Khalifa's pre-show will be live streamed from 8.30pm on December 31, on mydubainewyear.com.

Scroll through the images below for New Year's Eve 2020 celebrations in the UAE: