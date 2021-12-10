New Year’s Eve 2021 parties in Dubai: from Dh450 to Dh8,000

The countdown to New Year’s Eve has begun. This year, December 31 falls on a Friday, making it a true weekend celebration in the UAE. There are a number of exciting packages, exclusive dinners, and parties for those looking to ring in 2022 in style. So take your pick and get booking.

Under Dh500

Baby Q

Sparkling views from Baby Q. Photo: Solutions Leisure Group

Located on the 43rd floor of Media One Tower, Baby Q offers a prime view of the Dubai skyline and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. There will be DJs spinning top hits, bottomless beverages and dishes including popcorn shrimp, truffle pizza, patatas bravas, sliders, garlic prawns and grilled octopus.

8pm-midnight; Dh450; Dubai Media City; 04 443 5403; babyqdubai.com

Garden on 8

Plenty of outdoor seating and a central location makes this casual British venue a hit for New Year’s Eve. This year, visitors can expect a variety of packages and DJ Jono keeping the energy up as the countdown to the new year begins

8pm onwards; packages from Dh459; Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City; 04 427 1000; gardenon8@mediaonehotel.com

Ikigai

The modern Japanese restaurant is ringing in the new year with a Ganjitsu evening brunch. There will be a three-course menu, with unlimited plates from the live seafood station (think fresh oysters and sushi) and terrace seating.

8pm-1am; packages from Dh250; first floor, Millennium Place Marina Hotel; 04 550 8114; ikigaidubai.ae

Lo+Cale

Ring in the New Year a la James Bond at Lo+Cale.

The restaurant is encouraging all its guests to suit up for a James Bond-themed ball. Indulge in a lavish buffet with unlimited lobster tail, oysters and sushi as you take in Dubai Marina views from the spot, which has indoor and outdoor seating.

8pm-1am; packages from Dh499; children 6-12 dine for Dh250, free for children below 6; Crowne Plaza, Dubai Marina; WhatsApp 054 997 8599; locale.cpdubaimarina@ihg.com

The Blacksmith

This Dubai Marina venue is staying true to a rock 'n' roll theme this festive season. Go old school with tunes from the 1960s and 1970s. There will be live music to sing along to and a sharing-style menu as you ring in 2022.

8pm-1am; packages from Dh250; Wyndham Dubai Marina; 04 407 8873; theblacksmithdubai.com

Under Dh1,000

Isola Ristorante

Dubai skyline from Isola Ristorante in Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Photo: Isola Ristorante

The restaurant has put together a four-course Italian menu for the night. On offer are freshly shucked oysters, roasted scallops, risotto with langoustine, caviar and grilled seabass, with vegetarian options also available. Isola boasts an extensive outdoor seating area, with sparkling Dubai skyline views.

8pm-midnight; packages from Dh690, Dh150 for children 4-14; Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse; 04 583 3124; isolarestaurant.com/dubai/

Joe’s Backyard

Party into the night at this meat-lover’s paradise which has put together a set menu fit for the occasion. There will be favourites such as the lobster roll sliders, seared wild seabass and chocolate torte. And since this is located on the 19th floor, the outdoor seating space will offer views of the Dubai skyline – and even Burj Khalifa in the distance.

8pm-12.30am; packages from Dh595; Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse; 04 583 3124 joebackyard.com

Koko Bay

Freshly shucked oysters and gorgeous skyline views await at this beachfront venue on New Year's Eve. Koko Bay has a special menu for the night with five hot and five cold appetisers, the aforementioned oysters, and main courses such as jasmine-tea-smoked beef short ribs and black cod with crispy kale.

7pm to midnight; packages from Dh895, children 6-12 eat for Dh295; West Beach Palm, Palm Jumeirah; 04 572 3444; kokobay.com

QD’s

The laid-back Creekside venue will ring in the new year with live entertainment alongside the resident DJ. There will be unlimited food and drinks on offer, plus sparkling views of the Dubai skyline and front-row seats to Park Hyatt’s fireworks.

8.30pm-2am; Dh725; Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club; 04 295 6000; hyattrestaurants.com

S Bar

S Bar, which opened earlier this year in SLS Dubai, offers Burj Khalifa views. Photo: SLS Dubai

Located on the 71st floor of SLS Dubai, S Bar offers unobstructed views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa from its floor-to-ceiling windows – and also has outdoor seating space for a great fireworks viewing experience. Apart from the views, on New Year's Eve, guests can high-octane music and an a la carte menu, albeit with a minimum spend.

10pm-3am; Dh990 minimum spend indoors, Dh1,500 for the terrace; Marasi Drive, Business Bay; 04 607 0757; sbe.com/nightlife/s-bar/dubai

Time Out Market

Located in Souk Al Bahar, Time Out Market offers some of the best views of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain. Photo: Time Out Market Dubai

If you’ve already visited this vast food hall at Souk Al Bahar, you’ll know that its terrace seating offers some of the most spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain. For New Year's Eve the venue is hosting a Sparkles and Sneakers theme, with guests free to dress up or down. Many vendors within will be serving one-off dishes for the occasion, such as tuna and caviar pani puri from Masti, fried chicken with a caviar bun and a roaming cheese trolley from Pickl and a croquembouche with a cream-stuff choux pastry puffs from Brix. Prices differ according to seating area, but all guests will have access to The Dubai Fountain Boardwalk on the ground floor – reserved for Time Out Market for the fireworks at midnight.

7pm-2am; Dh1,000 for regular counter seating, Dh1,500 for the Atrium, Dh2,000 for the stage and dessert areas, Dh3,000 for the terrace; Souk Al Bahar; reservationsdxb@timeoutmarket.com; timeoutmarket.com

Zero Gravity

Live entertainment, live stations and a buffet await at Zero Gravity's New Year's Eve 2021 bash. Photo: Zero Gravity

If it’s a beachside party you’re looking for, Zero Gravity has you covered. This year, it will host a party at the pool and beach with international DJ headliners MK and Disciples. There will be unlimited food and beverages, several live-cooking stations and a buffet, and unreserved furniture (think bean bags and picnic tables). Get your feet sandy as you countdown to 2022 under the stars, and enjoy the fireworks at midnight.

Early-bird ticket is Dh999, Dh1,299 for regular, Dh1,499 on the day; Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai Marina; 04 399 0009; platinumlist.net

Under Dh1,500

Hotel Cartagena

Burj Khalifa views from Hotel Cartagena.

Party the night away with a brunch-style menu starring plenty of the restaurant’s signature dishes. There will be live entertainment in the form of Cartagena dancers, a DJ, and fireworks views from the venue located on the 72nd floor of JW Marriott Marquis at Business Bay.

9pm-1am; Dh1,100 for non-window table, Dh1,500 for window; JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay; 04 350 9287; hotelcartagena.ae

The London Project

Enjoy fireworks views over Bluewaters Island from The London Project.

The British venue will host a white and gold New Year’s Eve party complete with free-flowing drinks, a DJ, a jazz band and front-row seats to fireworks across Bluewaters Island, JBR and Palm Jumeirah. The venue has also planned an indulgent feast, starting with caviar platters, followed by sharing starters such as foie gras terrine and beef tenderloin tartare, and individual mains. Desserts include lemon tarte and a cheeseboard.

8.30pm-12.30; packages from Dh1,250; Bluewaters Island, 054 306 1822; thelondonproject.com

Weslodge Saloon

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer some of the best views of Burj Khalifa fireworks from this venue located on the 68th floor of JW Marriot Marquis. For New Year's Eve, the restaurant has crafted a high-end celebratory menu with Dibba Bay oysters, poutine, foie gras, Wagyu carpaccio, truffle and burrata risotto, and lobster tagliatelle.

9pm-1am ; Dh1,100 for non-window table, Dh1,500 for window; JW Marriot Marquis Tower; 04 350 9288; weslodge.ae

Dh1500 to Dh3,000

Aura Skypool

Aura skypool, on top of The St Regis on The Palm, offers 360-degree views from the 50th floor. Photo: Victor Besa / The National

If you’re looking to make a splash, why not welcome 2022 at the UAE’s record-breaking 360º infinity pool? Located on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower, Aura Skypool offers one of the best views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond. For New Year’s Eve, there will be a DJ and live performances, and all packages include a Taste of Aura platter with dishes such as edamame and truffle chili, truffle chili honey cauliflower popcorn, umami garden dips and dynamite rock shrimp.

8pm-2am; packages from Dh2,000; The Palm Tower; Palm Jumeirah; auraskypool.com

Treehouse

Treehouse Dubai has a terrace with Burj Khalifa views. Photo: Treehouse Dubai

Countdown to 2022 at Taj Dubai’s rooftop venue, which offers great views of Burj Khalifa fireworks. There will be bottomless drinks paired with gourmet delicacies including fresh oysters, seafood canapes and gruyere quiche, while resident DJ Taylor and saxophonist Zlata keep you entertained.

8pm-1am; packages from Dh1,850; Taj Dubai, Business Bay; 04 438 3100

Twiggy

For an al fresco experience, head to this beach restaurant which boasts breathtaking views of Dubai Creek, and great views of the fireworks. For New Year's Eve, Twiggy will have live entertainment, a DJ and a menu curated for the occasion – so expect delicacies such as black winter truffle burrata and foie gras terrine with quince chutney and gingerbread.

8pm onwards; Dh2,220; Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Club street, Port Saeed; 04 602 1105

Dh3,000 and above

Atlantis, The Palm

Fireworks at Atlantis, The Palm.

Come dressed to impress because the hotel is bringing back its fabulous gala dinner under the stars, with a Moulin Rouge theme this year. Expect to be serenaded by a 30-piece band, and there will also be dancers, fireworks views, free-flowing drinks, canapes and a sprawling buffet serving everything from lobster and caviar to shawarmas and fajitas. A child-friendly buffet will also be available as will an Asateer tent and bouncy castle.

7.30pm to 3am; packages from Dh3,950 for 14 years and up, Dh1,950 for 4-13 years, free for children below 3; Atlantis, The Palm; atlantis.com

Ce La Vi

The view of the fireworks from Ce La Vi's bar area. Photo: Ce La Vi Dubai.

It's known for its Burj Khalifa views (usually taken in from behind an elegant floral swing set), making this one of the best places to catch the fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Guests will be able to savour whatever they’d like from the restaurant's a la carte menu, and there will be a live performance from a special as-yet-undisclosed artist.

Dh3,000 (or Dh2,500 per person for groups of six or more) indoors; Dh5,000 minimum spend outdoors; Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel; 04 582 6111; celavi.com

Zeta Seventy Seven

Address Beach Resort's infinity pool is flanked by Zeta Seventy Seven rooftop restaurant. Photo: Address Beach Resort

The high-flying venue is nestled right next to Address Beach Resort’s record-breaking swimming pool, which made headlines earlier this year for being the highest infinity pool in the world located on the 77th floor. So if you’re looking to go all out, the restaurant has a New Year's Eve party with a whopping price tag of nearly Dh8,000 a pop. It comes with live entertainment, a water show, breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, fireworks views, a DJ, a magician and executive chef Ruediger Lurz’s Asian-inspired menu.

8pm-2am; Dh7,777 for outdoor seating; Jumeirah Beach Residence; 04 879 8866