New Year’s Eve 2021 parties in Abu Dhabi: from dinners to family-friendly events

The countdown to New Year’s Eve has officially begun. This year, it falls on a Friday, making it a true weekend celebration in the UAE and a number of venues across Abu Dhabi are hosting dinners, brunches and other events to see off 2021 in grand style.

Whether you’re looking for a full-on party or a family-friendly affair, planning ahead is a must. It’s time to make resolutions and New Year’s Eve reservations for December 31 ...

Alba Terrace

Alba Terrace in Abu Dhabi Edition is a lush, intimate space.

The Mediterranean-style restaurant has put together a special evening comprising a burrata bar, sharing plates, desserts, live entertainment and specially-crafted drinks. All while you’re ensconced on the stylish terrace awaiting the countdown.

7pm-2am; packages from Dh375; Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen; 02 080 000; albaterrace.com

Annex

Rooftop venue Annex Abu Dhabi will offer views of the Corniche fireworks. Photo: Abu Dhabi Edition

With unparalleled views of Al Bateen Marina, this happening party spot should be on your radar for the last day of the year. A DJ will be mixing classic old school hip hop, RnB and pop classics with modern tunes, while light bites and drinks will be served. All, with incredible Corniche fireworks views at midnight.

9pm-1am; packages from Dh548; Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen; 02 208 0000; annexabudhabi.com

Aqua

Floor-to-ceiling windows here offer some breathtaking views of Al Maryah Island, or you can choose to sit in the expansive terrace area. Either way, you’re guaranteed some of the best seats to the Al Maryah fireworks, all while enjoying a menu that includes a fish carving station with tuna, salmon and king fish.

There will also be assorted cured fish and a “seacuterie” experience at the oyster station with seafood on ice.

Meat lovers can indulge at the BBQ station with brisket, tenderloin, flank steak and short ribs, with the soundtrack to the night provided by Glo Lounge next door to keep the New Year's Eve energy flowing.

7.30pm-midnight; packages from Dh788; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; 02 813 5550; rosewoodhotels.com

Bambu

The newly opened Amazonian-inspired spot is turning up the heat with a masquerade party. The dress code is to “find a mask and wear it well” as you party with DJ Froid and indulge in a five-course South American, pan-Asian meal.

8pm-4am; packages from Dh295; Cristal Hotel; 055 169 1220

Coya

Coya Abu Dhabi is encouraging guests to come dressed in black and gold for its NYE celebration. Photo: Coya Abu Dhabi

Suit up in elegant black and gold for the Al Maryah venue’s ultimate New Year bash. With its Incan Empire theme, DJ Eva Voytko will provide the party atmosphere, and there will be plenty of authentic Latin American bites and Incan-inspired drinks to go around.

At midnight, raise a glass to some of the best views of the Al Maryah Island fireworks.

Minimum spend of Dh800 in the main dining room, Dh1,200 on terrace; 02 306 7000; coyarestaurant.com/abu-dhabi

Dai Pai Dong

The Dai Pai Dong Terrace. Photo: Dai Pai Dong

Gear up for a four-and-a-half hour Yum Cha celebration comprising food trolleys and free-flowing beverages.

There will be a delicious selection of dim sums to indulge in, complementing the barbecue and duck rolls. At midnight, guests will be escorted to Glo Lounge for the countdown and fireworks.

7.30pm-midnight; packages from Dh565; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; 02 813 5550; rosewoodhotels.com

Garage

Garage has teamed up with Secret Parties to throw a NYE evening brunch. Photo: Secret Parties

Party into the new year with B.I.G – Brunch in Garage. The upbeat venue has teamed up with Secret Parties for a one-off NYE special.

Guests can dine from five kitchens which will be serving up a variety of cuisines for every taste bud, plus, there will be plenty of entertainment and fun as you countdown to midnight.

Packages from Dh398; W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island; secret-parties.com

Glo

Kick things up a notch with Glo’s masquerade party this New Year’s Eve. Guests are encouraged to come dressed to impress for an evening of glamour and intrigue, with a DJ and saxophonist adding to the vibe.

The rooftop venue also offers one of the best views of the fireworks.

Packages from Dh1,500 for a table of four; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; ; 02 813 5550; www.rosewoodhotels.com

Hakkasan

Enjoy glittering views and front row seats to the fireworks from Hakkasan Abu Dhabi's terrace. Photo: Hakkasan

The fine dining establishment has put together a scrumptious set menu for the occasion.

End 2021 in the best way possible by feasting on its supreme dim sum and Alaskan king crab salad with yuzu, before moving onto mains such as the Boston lobster with chilli and garlic or jasmine-smoked beef ribs.

Resident DJ Marina will be dropping the hits, and there's the famous Emirates Palace fireworks to enjoy at midnight.

6pm-11.30pm; packages from Dh788, minimum two guests; 02 690 7739; www.hakkasan.com/abu-dhabi

Hidden Bar

Rosewood Abu Dhabi's Hidden Bar is a chic and cosy place to await the chime of midnight. Photo: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

The cosy venue in Rosewood Abu Dhabi is offering a package with lounge-style food and free-flowing drinks.

Coupled with incredible views of Al Maryah Island’s waterfront from the outdoor seating space, New Year's Eve at Hidden Bar has all the makings of a night to remember.

8pm-midnight; packages from Dh565; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; 02 813 5550 ; www.rosewoodhotels.com

99 Sushi

99 Sushi in Abu Dhabi, will offer views of the Al Maryah fireworks. Victor Besa / The National

For a sophisticated way to end the year, one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular fine dining restaurants is curating an indulgent 14-dish affair.

Diners will be able to tuck into the Japanese restaurant’s finest offerings including the signature Bluefin tuna Hosomaki and Kobe edamame, king crab au gratin, seabass and sea scallop ceviche and the lobster maki.

There will also be a sashimi tasting platter, dance performances, a saxophonist and a DJ. To cap it all off, the venue offers front row seats to the Al Maryah fireworks.

8pm-midnight; Dh1,399; The Galleria Al Maryah Island; 02 672 3333; reservations.ad@99sushibar.com

Stratos

Stratos revolving restaurant offers fantastic views of Abu Dhabui. Photo: Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

When it comes to New Year's Eve, what could be better than an elevated, all-round experience?

Stratos, the revolving restaurant at Le Royal Meridien not only offers 360º views overlooking the capital but the restaurant is setting off their New Year's Eve celebrations with a dinner from 7pm-9.30pm, followed by an afterparty from 10pm.

Dh495 for dinner and Dh250 for the afterparty; Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi; 02 695 0490; stratosabudhabi.com

