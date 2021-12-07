Fire breaks out at tower on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road

A fire broke out at a tower on Sheikh Zayed Road on Tuesday night.

Emergency services are tackling the blaze at Al Ghadeer Tower, on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road.

Residents reported seeing flames at about 9.30pm.

It was the third major incident reported in the Emirates today.

Earlier, firefighters from Dubai Civil Defence dealt with a large fire at two Dubai warehouses.

The buildings, near Salah Al Din metro station in Deira, contained electronic materials, which contributed to the mass of heavy black smoke that swept across the area.

In Sharjah, a lorry carrying a shipment of apples caught fire near Al Qasba bridge.

The fire spread to vehicles that were parked nearby, causing them serious damage.