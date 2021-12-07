Large fire breaks out at two Dubai warehouses

A large fire tore through two warehouses in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within six minutes of receiving a report about a blaze near Salah Al Din metro station in Deira at 4.19pm.

The two warehouses containing electronic materials were engulfed in flames, which sent plumes of thick smoke into the sky.

Officials said the nature of the materials in the warehouses contributed to the mass of heavy black smoke that swept across the area.

The fire was limited to the two warehouses and no injuries were recorded.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out after cooling operations at the site are completed.

It is the second warehouse blaze in the emirate in a matter of days.

On Saturday, firefighters were called to the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area at about 12.12pm after fire spread to two warehouses.

The blaze was contained about an hour later with no casualties reported, Dubai Civil Defence said.