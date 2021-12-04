Firefighters battle large Dubai warehouse blaze

No injuries were reported as fire engulfed two warehouses on Saturday

Dec 4, 2021

A large fire swept through two warehouses in Dubai on Saturday afternoon.

Dubai Civil Defence teams were sent to Ras Al Khor Industrial Area at about 12.12pm to tackle the blaze.

They arrived at the scene five minutes later, with police also in attendance.

They discovered a paint warehouse and a second unit containing building materials engulfed in flames.

Officials said the flammable nature of the materials in the warehouse had contributed to the spread of the fire.

Plumes of smoke were sent billowing into the sky as crews sought to bring the fire under control.

Dubai Civil Defence said the blaze had been contained about an hour later, with no injuries or deaths reported.

Updated: December 4th 2021, 11:10 AM
