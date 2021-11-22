Supercar catches fire on Dubai road

A supercar burst into flames on a busy Dubai road on Monday morning.

Dubai Civil Defence were called out to Sheikh Zayed Road, on the Internet City section, at 10.56am.

They arrived at the scene in six minutes and swiftly extinguished the blaze.

Images shared on social showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as smoke billowed into the sky.

“The fire was brought under control by 11am and no injuries were reported,” said Dubai Civil Defence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.