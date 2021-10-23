Dubai fire crews tackle early morning blaze in Marina tower

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a residential tower in Dubai Marina.

The incident was first reported about 4am in a building in the Sayorah Street area.

Police closed the roads around the scene and residents were taken to safety.

Videos from nearby residents showed flames spreading on the upper floors of the mid-rise tower.

"Heard all the sirens, looked out the balcony and saw a blaze from the distance," resident Ali Fahs wrote on Instagram.

"Got full confidence in the civil defence team."

More to follow