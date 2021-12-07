Lorry carrying apples catches fire in Sharjah

The fire spread to three other vehicles parked near by

Salam Al Amir
Dec 7, 2021

A lorry carrying a shipment of apples caught fire near Al Qasba bridge in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The fire spread to vehicles that were parked near by, causing them serious damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Witnesses said the blaze sent heavy black smoke across the area.

“When the report was received to the operations room, the rescue and ambulance teams rushed to the scene of the accident and dealt with it in a professional manner,” said Col Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence.

“It was controlled swiftly and thank God. There are no injuries or deaths.”

A video shared by Sharjah Civil Defence showed smoke still coming out of the lorry.

Red and yellow apples are seen scattered on the street as firefighters continued to cool down three charred cars.

A fourth vehicle appeared damaged from the left side.

Updated: December 7th 2021, 5:30 PM
Fire safety
