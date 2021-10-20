Free parking in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah for public holiday

Street parking will be free in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Thursday.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that, apart from multilevel parking terminals, paid parking will be free across the emirate on the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

Sharjah also announced free parking.

Free parking in Abu Dhabi

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi announced that paid parking spaces will be free during the holiday, from Thursday, October 21 until 7:59am on Saturday, October 23. Additionally, Mussafah Industrial area car park M18 will be free of charge during the official holiday.

ITC said members of the public should continue to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking spaces from 9pm to 8am.

Abu Dhabi toll gate

ITC announced that Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Thursday. Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday during usual peak hours from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm.

Abu Dhabi public transport

Public bus services during the holiday in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region will follow the Friday schedule. Public ferry services between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands will work according to their current schedule.

Service and customer happiness centres

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, service provider centres and customer happiness centres will be closed on Thursday. Service provider centres will reopen on Saturday, while customer happiness centres will open on Sunday.

However, Dubai smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kafaf, Al Tawar and the RTA head office will remain open around the clock, as usual.

Customers in Abu Dhabi can continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website, Darbi website and app and Darb app.

Dubai Metro and tram

The Red and Green Metro Lines will operate from 5am to 1am, while the Dubai Tram will run from 6am to 1am.

Buses

The Expo 2020 free bus service from Dubai and other emirates will operate as normal.

Timings for other bus services will change.

At main stations, including Gold Souq Station, buses will run from 4.50am to 1.22am and at Al Ghubaiba Station from 4.13am to 12.57am.

At substations, including Satwa Station, buses will operate from 4.57am to 11pm, except for Route C01, which will run around the clock.

Buses operating out of Al Qusais Station will run from 4.50am to 12.04am, Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.30am to 11.30pm and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 12.15am.

The Metro Link Bus Service at Centre Point, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat will run from 5am to 2.15am.

Intercity bus services

Intercity buses will be operating during the holiday from sub stations, including Al Ghubaiba, from 6.40am to 10.20pm, Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15am, Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30am to 10.35pm, and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm.

Bus services will operate from Al Jubail Station, Sharjah, from 5.30am to 11.15pm, and Ajman Station from 4.30am to 11pm.

Marine transport

The Water Bus will run from Dubai Marina BM1, Marina Mall and Marina Walk stations from noon to midnight. It will run from Marina Promenade, Marina Mall, Marina Terrace, and Marina Walk stations from 2pm to 10.45pm.

Traditional abras will operate from Dubai Old Souq to Baniyas CR3 from 10am to 11.50pm, Al Fahidi to Al Sabkha CR4 and Al Fahidi to Old Deira Souq CR5 from 10am to 11.45pm, Baniyas to Al Seef CR6 from 10am to 12.20am, Dubai Old Souq to Al Fahidi to Al Seef CR7 from 3.15pm to 11.05pm, Al Jaddaf to Dubai Festival City BM2 from 8am to 11.50pm, and Dubai Festival City to Dubai Creek Harbour CR9 from 2pm to 9.55pm. The service from the Sheikh Zayed Road Station TR6 will operate from 4pm to 11pm.

On Thursday, the ferry will run from Al Ghubaiba to Dubai Water Canal to Marina Mall FR1 at 1pm and 6pm. The service from Al Ghubaiba FR3 will operate at 4.30pm, and from Marina FR4 at 11.30am and 4.30pm.

The Water Taxi will operate on demand from noon to 8pm.