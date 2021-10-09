How to get to Expo 2020 Dubai

By car, train, bus, or taxi – there are various ways visitors can go to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Organisers recommend using public transport as both an easy and environmentally friendly way to get there.

Expo is a 20-minute drive from Dubai Marina and the metro takes you directly to the site.

Visitors can look forward to a busy weekend at the world’s fair.

The National has put together a list of ways you can reach the Expo site:

By metro

The metro is the fastest and most environmentally friendly way to reach the world’s fair.

Visitors who use the metro can reach the site directly.

Two new stations to service Expo visitors opened on the new Route 2020 of the Metro Red Line in June.

Passengers can travel directly from Al Rashidiya Metro Station to Expo 2020.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Ruwwad Najib, 10, from India with his Expo 2020 Dubai passport. All Photos by Victor Besa / The National

The first trains arrive at the Expo 2020 Metro Station, which has an aircraft-wing design, at 6.15am from Saturday to Thursday and 9.15am on Fridays.

Last departures are at midnight from Saturday to Wednesday and 1am on Thursday nights in to Fridays.

Metro timetables have been changed to cater for the extra demand. All Metro stations now open at 8am, rather than the usual 10am.

By car

If you choose to drive to Expo 2020, you can reach the site from all major roads.

There are four parking zones, namely the Opportunity, Sustainability, Mobility and Dubai Exhibition Centre parking areas.

For visitors to the Expo, parking is free of charge from 8.30am until 12.30am the next day, between Saturday and Wednesday, and 8.30am to 2.30am from Thursday in to Friday and on special days in one of the four designated parking zones.

Shuttle services operate in all car parks to ensure that visitors do not need to walk more than 600m from their vehicles to the gate.

By bus

Dozens of buses will run across the UAE to transport visitors from other emirates to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Seventy buses have been introduced to cover 193 trips a day from Saturday to Wednesday, and 213 trips on Thursdays and Fridays, from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

Expo Rider buses are a free service for visitors to the expo site, with stops all over Dubai and the other Emirates.

Visitors have been advised to remember the drop off location, as they would need to pick up the return service from the same gate.

By making the services easy to access, organisers hope it will encourage visitors to use public transport to get to the world fair.

By taxi

Taxis can also be used to travel to and from the Expo 2020 site, via Careem, Uber or S’hail. Through the Careem app, you can also book ‘Hala Taxi’, which is Dubai’s most affordable taxi. There will be a starting flat fee of Dh20 for rides originating from the Expo site.