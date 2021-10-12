When is the UAE's next public holiday?

If it feels like a long time since you last had a break, do not worry — the next long weekend is just round the corner.

Authorities have confirmed Thursday, October 21, will be a holiday for public and private sector workers to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, giving many people three days off.

This holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

But because it falls during the half-term holidays for several schools, many families will have extra time together.

Following that, the next break — which will be the longest and biggest by far — will be the last of the year, at the start of December.

It begins with a day off on Wednesday, December 1, to mark Commemoration Day, which remembers those who lost their lives serving their country.

And it will be immediately followed by a further two days off to mark the country’s big birthday, the golden jubilee, on December 2, so many people will have a four-day break.

However, only two of those days will fall during the traditional working week.

The celebration, which will be marked by events across the country, will be the final public holiday of 2021.

Although 2022 technically begins with a public holiday on January 1, many will not receive the benefit, as it falls on a Saturday, when a lot of people will already be off for the weekend.

