When is the UAE's next public holiday?

Authorities have confirmed next Thursday, October 21, will be a public holiday

Gillian Duncan
Oct 12, 2021

If it feels like a long time since you last had a break, do not worry — the next long weekend is just round the corner.

Authorities have confirmed Thursday, October 21, will be a holiday for public and private sector workers to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, giving many people three days off.

This holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

But because it falls during the half-term holidays for several schools, many families will have extra time together.

Read More
UAE public holiday announced for Prophet's birthday

Following that, the next break — which will be the longest and biggest by far — will be the last of the year, at the start of December.

It begins with a day off on Wednesday, December 1, to mark Commemoration Day, which remembers those who lost their lives serving their country.

And it will be immediately followed by a further two days off to mark the country’s big birthday, the golden jubilee, on December 2, so many people will have a four-day break.

However, only two of those days will fall during the traditional working week.

The celebration, which will be marked by events across the country, will be the final public holiday of 2021.

Although 2022 technically begins with a public holiday on January 1, many will not receive the benefit, as it falls on a Saturday, when a lot of people will already be off for the weekend.

Quarantine-free destinations within five hours of the UAE — in pictures

Image 1 of 11

1. Oman's Salalah offers coastal views and untouched marine life. Photo: Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Updated: October 12th 2021, 10:42 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Finland serves coffee in machine powered by the air we breathe at Expo 2020 Dubai
An image that illustrates this article When is the UAE's next public holiday?
An image that illustrates this article UAE launches 50-day drive to help eradicate two neglected tropical diseases
An image that illustrates this article Dirty aircon and incense blamed as 'one in ten UAE children have asthma'