Expo 2020 Dubai visitor numbers expected to reach one million mark in days

Visitor numbers at Expo 2020 Dubai are expected to pass the one million mark within days, organisers have said.

Before the long weekend, ticketed visits were well on course to reach the milestone figure — with 771,477 recorded between October 1 and October 17.

With a bumper weekend reported at the site, starting from the public holiday on Thursday, those numbers are expected to have swelled considerably since then.

“Looking at the numbers, hopefully we will be able to reach this number very soon,” said Mohamed Al Ansaari, vice president of strategic communications, on Sunday morning.

“Every Monday we will be sharing the number of visitors.

“We are very happy with the level of participation and visitors at different pavilions and events.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Originally from Malaysia, Dubai residents, from left, Lai-mei Fong, Justin Tah, Kara Tah, Tah-Kok Fofo, Tah-Kok Hong and Rachel Chiang visit Expo 2020 Dubai. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Queues were seen at the site on Thursday and Friday, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, US, Italy, India and Switzerland pavilions proving the most popular.

The number of visitors to the Expo increased by 12 per cent in a week, when the last set of data was made available.

Figures include all physical ticket holders but exclude representatives, delegations, guests from international participants and Expo staff.

Read more Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meet at Expo 2020 Dubai

“The level of engagement here is not just about the numbers, but also the meaningful discussions happening,” said Mr Al Ansaari.

“We are truly happy with the numbers so far, and will reveal on Monday exactly what they are.”