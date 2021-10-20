Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meet at Expo 2020 Dubai

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held high-level talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two leaders met inside the stunning UAE pavilion, one of the shining jewels of the sprawling world's fair site.

Sheikh Mohammed said gatherings at Expo were an opportunity to shape great ideas and build for a brighter future.

"The Expo meetings are the meetings of the future, of the great ideas, and of the great minds to create a more beautiful future, God willing," he said.

"May God protect the UAE and perpetuate its honour and glory."

Ruler of Dubai embraces Expo experience

The Ruler of Dubai has been a regular visitor to Expo since it opened on October 1, touring a number of the colourful pavilions taking centrestage during the six-month extravaganza.

The UAE pavilion was one of his first stops on a tour of the world in one place, which has also taken in the likes of the Seychelles and Montenegro.

Sheikh Mohammed described the UAE's impressive offering as an "architectural masterpiece" with "unique cultural value".

The UAE pavilion features a 60-minute tour that narrates the history and future aspirations of the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed has not been alone in enjoying the spectacular sights and sounds of the first expo event to be staged in the Middle East.

More than 770,000 visits were recorded as on October 17.

Visitors drawn from 181 countries have sampled the carnival atmosphere of huge array of international pavilions and live events on show.