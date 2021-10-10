UAE private sector holiday confirmed for Prophet's birthday

The UAE's private sector workers will have a public holiday on Thursday, October 21 to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The break was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Sunday.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed public sector workers would be granted a public holiday on the same date.

This holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

How many public holidays are left this year?

The longest – and biggest remaining holiday by far – will fall at the start of December, with a day off for Commemoration Day, which remembers those who lost their lives serving their country. That will take place on Wednesday, December 1.

It will be immediately followed by a further two days off to mark the country’s 50th birthday on December 2, meaning many people will have a four-day break.

The celebrations, which have been in the works for months, are expected to include fireworks, plus events at Expo 2020 Dubai and elsewhere.

Many public sector workers have been up to six extra holidays to visit Expo 2020 Dubai in the coming months.