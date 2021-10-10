UAE to get public holiday later this month for Prophet's birthday

The UAE's government sector employees will have a public holiday on Thursday, October 21 to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources made the announcement on Sunday.

This holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

News of whether the private sector will also get the day off is expected shortly. Public and private sectors in the Emirates typically have unified holidays.

How many public holidays are left this year?

The longest – and biggest remaining holiday by far – will fall at the start of December, with a day off for Commemoration Day, which remembers those who lost their lives serving their country. That will take place on Wednesday, December 1.

It will be immediately followed by a further two days off to mark the country’s 50th birthday on December 2, meaning many people will have a four-day break.

The celebrations, which have been in the works for months, are expected to include fireworks, plus events at Expo 2020 Dubai and elsewhere.

Many public sector workers have been up to six extra holidays to visit Expo 2020 Dubai in the coming months.

