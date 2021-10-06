UAE federal government workers get six days leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Cabinet approves 'exceptional paid leave' to visit the world fair

The National
Oct 6, 2021

UAE federal government employees have been granted six days paid leave to attend Expo 2020 Dubai.

It will enable the workers and their families to take in all the sights of the world fair, which runs in Dubai until March 2022.

The move – authorised by the UAE Cabinet headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai – was announced in a tweet by the government media office on Wednesday.

"The Cabinet headed by [Sheikh] Mohammed bin Rashid approves a decision to grant federal government employees an exceptional leave of six days to enable them and their families to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai."

It follows the announcements that Dubai government employees and Ministry of Presidential Affairs workers will get paid leave to visit the site.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world fair to be staged in the Middle East. It features more than 192 pavilions and dozens of live events every day.

Updated: October 6th 2021, 1:10 PM
DubaiMohammed bin RashidSheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed
