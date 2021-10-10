Taxi drivers, construction workers and nannies get free entry to Expo 2020 Dubai

As the second week of Expo 2020 Dubai gets under way, the past seven days have shown there is plenty to keep visitors busy for the full six-month duration.

For those that have not had the chance to explore the world's fair yet, there is some good news.

Expo 2020 is offering free entry to a number of residents in the UAE.

Complimentary access is given to people under 18, seniors aged 60 and over, people with disabilities, nannies, housekeepers, taxi drivers and people that work in the hospitality sector.

Here, The National has put together a list of FAQs for those that want to visit for free.

How can nannies and housemaids gain free entry?

They should approach the ticket offices at any of the four entry gates on-site and present proof of occupation, such as a residency visa stating that they are a nanny or a housekeeper.

The tickets are not available to purchase online in advance. One of the main ticket offices is underneath the Expo metro station.

Do nannies and housemaids have to visit the world’s fair with their sponsor family?

No, they can visit the site alone or with their employer. There is no limit on the number of free visits throughout the six months, but they will have to obtain a new ticket every time.

Can RTA drivers enter the Expo site for free?

Yes. Bus and taxi drivers employed by the Roads and Transport Authority are entitled to free entry, with appropriate proof of occupation, such as a valid ID card or residency visa stating their employment status. This can be used once during the six months.

People that work in the hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants and cafes are also entitled to a free entry ticket, but this offer is only valid through October. Visitors wishing to obtain a free entry ticket need to attend one of the main ticket offices.

Will off-duty labourers be eligible for free entry to Expo 2020 Dubai?

Yes. There is a separate programme for labourers called Hayaakum. It was created to allow workers that reside in the UAE, including those who have worked on the Expo 2020 site, to experience the world’s fair first-hand.

To make the event as accessible as possible, Expo has partnered with construction companies across the UAE to invite an estimated 350,000 workers on-site via group visits.

A special ticket for workers has been created at a nominal charge of Dh1 per head, which will be funded directly by the companies involved. The group visits are organised by employers.

Where to buy your tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai?

Day tickets, multi-day passes and season passes for 18 to 59-year-olds can all be bought from the Expo 2020 Dubai online ticket office.

Day tickets are Dh95, while multi-day passes cost Dh195 and are valid for 30 consecutive days from the first day of use. The season pass lasts the full six months and costs Dh495.

Organisers introduced a special month-long pass for October for the budget price of Dh95 in September.

