Emirates and Etihad Valentine's Day sales include deals to the Maldives, Paris and London

UAE airlines are hoping that love is in the air this Valentine’s Day with promotional flight sales to celebrate the occasion.

Etihad Airways and Emirates have launched flash sales offering reduced fares in economy and business class on flights to select destinations.

Emirates is giving travellers the chance to save up to 25 per cent on regular fares when flying with a loved one.

In an effort to encourage people to make new memories together, the Dubai airline has flights to 17 destinations on sale from now until February 14.

Couples flying with Emirates can save up to 25 per cent on fares this Valentine's Day. Photo: Unsplash / Everton Vila

Take a short break with your other half to Amman, Beirut or Cairo with Economy return fares starting from Dh1,575. Or make haste to the tropics with discounted fares to Sri Lanka’s Colombo from Dh1,765 in economy class, and to the islands of the Seychelles from Dh3,445 in economy, or Dh9,125 in business.

Emirates passengers can also enjoy love-themed in-flight dining this Valentine's Day, with chocolate-dipped strawberries and heart-sprinkled deserts. Photo: Emirates

European romance awaits in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Munich, Moscow and Paris where there are also discounted fares on offer for couples. Or, fly to London for a holiday in the UK’s capital with return flights from Dh2,500 per person, when flying as a pair.

To qualify for the discounted fares you need to be travelling with another adult.

Travellers flying with Emirates this Valentine’s Day can also enjoy love-themed in-flight dining with chocolate-dipped strawberries and heart-sprinkled deserts.

And if you’re flying in economy, the airline is giving you the option to earn some romance brownie points by organising a special cake delivery to their seat for a fee – just let Emirates know 48 hours before you fly.

Etihad Valentine's Day flight sale: fares from Dh995

Etihad's Valentine's Day sale offers low-cost fares to 10 destinations. Photo: Unsplash / TImo Stern

Etihad is also hoping to hear people say 'I love you' from 30,000 feet up, with its Valentine's Day flash sale offering fares from under Dh1,000.

The national airline of the UAE is celebrating its love for travel with discounted flights to several destinations across its network.

Running until February 16, for travel until June 23, 2022, the sale includes Paris, quite possibly the world’s most romantic city, and tropical destinations the Maldives and the Seychelles, both favourites with honeymooners.

Travel to Paris with Etihad or Emirates at a discount this Valentine's Day. Photo: Unsplash / Denys Nevozhai

To Istanbul, a city that offers historical beauty and stunning beaches, economy-class fares start at Dh995. If the City of Light and its Eiffel Tower is on your visit list, you can fly there with fares from Dh1,995. Or enjoy intimate strolls through chandelier-lit coffee houses and ornate palaces in Vienna, with fares in economy class from only Dh1,195.

Those seeking a holiday surrounded by impossibly blue waters, untouched beaches and swaying palm trees can head to Mahe for Seychellois magic, since economy fares for flights start from Dh2,295. If the isolated paradisiacal nature of the Maldives is more for you, get there in style with business-class fares from Dh7,995.