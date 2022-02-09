Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flights to Jordan with Dh70 one-way fares

Trips from the UAE to Jordan are set to get cheaper with the launch of new direct flights from Abu Dhabi to two Jordanian cities.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is starting flights to Jordan’s capital Amman and to the coastal city of Aqaba in the south of the Hashemite kingdom. The budget airline will fly twice a week to Amman, a destination named the most welcoming in the world by travel experts at Lonely Planet.

Walking tours showcase the growing street art scene in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Tourists can explore the city's thriving arts and culinary scenes, visit ancient monuments and take a trip to the nearby Dead Sea, only 30 kilometres from the capital.

Flights commence on April 30 and will depart Abu Dhabi every Tuesday and Saturday. One-way fares for the 3.5-hour flight are from Dh70.

The budget airline is also set to fly twice per week to the coastal gem of Aqaba, with flights starting on Thursday, April 28. Scheduled to depart the UAE on Sundays and Thursdays, the flight to the southern city is around 10 minutes shorter than the Amman flight, and fares are also from Dh70 for a one-way ticket.

The seaside city of Aqaba is packed with luxury resorts and sweeping beaches and is also where travellers can check out the country's largest water park.

Aqaba is located only 90 kilometres from the world-renowned historical sites at Petra, for those keen to see this Nabataean wonder.

Is Jordan open to tourists?

Wadi Rum in Jordan.

Having closed its borders to travellers earlier during the Covid-19 pandemic, Jordan is once again welcoming foreigners, regardless of vaccination status.

All visitors must have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before flying. A QR code is also required for travellers, which is issued after completing this online form.

On arrival in Jordan, travellers will need to take another PCR test which is at their own expense. This costs 20 Jordanian dinars ($28) and must be prepaid. Children under 5 are exempt from all testing requirements.

Non-Jordanian travellers must make sure they have valid travel insurance to fly to the country.