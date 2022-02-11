Most-watched films and TV shows on Emirates flights: 'Tenet', 'Friends' and 'Cruella'

Travellers who settled in their seats on a recent flight to watch Tenet, family-favourite Cruella or the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion are in good company.

These were the most popular choices on Emirates's in-flight entertainment system in 2021, according to data from the Dubai airline.

Emirates also revealed that the most-watched genres across all cabin classes were action, comedy and thriller films.

Emirates has won Skytrax World’s Best Inflight Entertainment accolade every year since 2005. Photo: Emirates

The most popular film on Emirates flights in 2021 was Tenet – the sci-fi action thriller directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki.

Catching a flight also gave passengers the chance to catch up on movie sequels. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys for Life was one of the top picks for travellers and Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the follow up to The Hitman's Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek, was also among the top most-watched.

'Friends: The Reunion' top the TV chart

'Friends: The Reunion' topped the category of TV show passengers couldn't wait to watch on an Emirates flight. Photo: HBO Max

The much-lauded Friends: The Reunion, which was the most-watched show on UK channel Sky One and screened on Emirates flights, topped the charts for TV shows people couldn't wait to watch in the air.

Kate Winslet’s drama series Mare of Easttown and comedy thriller and the aptly titled The Flight Attendant were also popular picks.

Family-friendly favourites in the air: 'Cruella', 'Mulan' and 'Soul'

Disney and Pixar's 'Soul' was one of the most popular animated films on Emirates flights in 2021. AP

Family films were also popular choices aboard Emirates and Cruella – starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson – was the top performer in this category last year.

Mulan, the live-action story of a powerful female warrior that follows a similar story to Disney's animated Mulan released back in 1998, was another top choice.

Newly released animated films also performed well with coming-of-age fantasy animation Luca and Disney and Pixar’s Soul topping the charts.

Emirates passengers even had access to Olympic action from Tokyo 2020 on their flight. AP

And passengers flying when live sport was happening on the ground didn’t have to miss out.

Emirates screened several big sporting events last year with some of the most popular being the Euro 2020 and Olympic action from Tokyo 2020.

Emirates has one of the biggest in-flight entertainment systems among airlines with more than 4,500 channels, and it has won Skytrax World’s Best Inflight Entertainment accolade every year since 2005.