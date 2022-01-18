World's safest low-cost airlines 2022 revealed

We'd all like to travel first class with lie-down flat beds and a butler service while 30,000 feet in the air, but for most of us, that simply isn't possible.

That's where the low-cost airlines come in, making flying more affordable. But which are the best when it comes to safety?

AirlineRatings.com recently revealed its top 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2022 from the 385 airlines it monitors.

To compile its list, it factors incident records over the past two years, crash records over the past five years, results of audits conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the governing body of aviation, and EU-banned lists and fleet age.

The list is done alphabetically rather than in order such as with the top 20 list of safest airlines, which this year was topped by Air New Zealand, and featured both Etihad Airways and Emirates.

While Air Arabia was absent this year after making the 2021 list, Wizz Air, the Hungarian airline which has launched Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, is included. Both received a seven-star safety rating.

Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, said Air Arabia narrowly missed out on the top 10 this year.

"Our judging is done over nine objective criteria and then a subjective pilot panel that looks at a range of technical issues with industry feedback.

"The differences in ranking between the top 20 or so airlines is very fine and this year Air Arabia just slipped out of the top 10. The airline is certainly up there with the best."

The top 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2022 are:

Allegiant (America)

easyJet (UK)

Frontier Airlines (US)

Jetstar Group (Australia)

JetBlue (US)

Ryanair (Ireland)

VietJet Air (Vietnam)

Volaris (Mexico)

WestJet (Canada)

Wizz Air (Hungary)

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recently marked its first year of operations, and announced that its new Airbus A321neo aircraft will fly to three new destinations from February: Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Yerevan (Armenia) and Krasnodar (Russia).

The airline said late last year that it was working on regulatory approvals to start flights to the Indian subcontinent.

