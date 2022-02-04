Flydubai to launch direct flights to AlUla from March

Flydubai will launch flights to AlUla on March 2, becoming the first UAE airline to connect Dubai to the ancient Saudi city.

Flights to AlUla’s Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport will run twice a week from Dubai International Airport's Terminal 2, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Return business class fares are from Dh3,500 and economy class tickets from Dh1,050.

“We are looking forward to the start of our twice-weekly service to AlUla from March,” says Sudhir Sreedharan, senior vice president, commercial operations, UAE, GCC, subcontinent and Africa, at flydubai.

“This route will be popular for our passengers from the UAE, as well as for travellers from the GCC, Russia and Central Asia. AlUla offers passengers great options for seeking immersive cultural and historical experiences as well as outdoor adventure activities, especially in the cooler winter season.”

Flydubai is expanding its Saudi Arabian network. Photo: flydubai

The airline will also resume operations to Yanbu on Thursday, February 24, expanding its network in the kingdom to six destinations, including Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh.

Flights to Yanbu International Airport (YNB), also known as Prince Abdulmohsin Bin Abdulaziz Airport, will be operated three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Return business class fares are from Dh3,500 and economy class fares from Dh1,500.

“We are pleased to be able to offer passengers from the UAE and our network the opportunity to visit and explore one of the world’s most beautiful and untouched destinations,” says Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer for flydubai.

“We are also looking forward to the resumption of our operations to Yanbu in the Al Madinah Province. Flydubai is dedicated to further strengthening the cultural, trade and tourism ties between our two countries by making travel more accessible. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the authorities for their ongoing support.”

Customers who book flights through flydubai.com will receive complimentary global cover for Covid-19 related costs.