Wizz Air announces new destinations and discounts on first birthday

The UAE’s low-fare airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi turns one on Saturday, and is offering travellers a limited-time offer. Those who book tickets on Saturday can avail themselves of a 20 per cent discount on fares.

Additionally, 50 customers stand to win free return tickets via a social media competition. To participate, share an image of a recent Wizz Air Abu Dhabi trip in the comments section of the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi birthday post on Facebook or Instagram on Saturday. Winners will be selected at random after seven days.

The airline also announced its new Airbus A321neo aircraft will fly to three new destinations from February. On the roster are Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Yerevan (Armenia) and Krasnodar (Russia).

READ MORE Emirates resumes flights to five African countries, including Ghana and Uganda

“We are delighted to offer a one-time 20 per cent promotion and encourage adventurous travellers to explore our expanding route network,” said Kees van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. "We want to continue expanding our network to encourage tourism with affordable packages for all … and after a challenging and uncertain period, we look forward to connecting people to create great memories.”

The airline hopes to build on the three parameters that are becoming ever more important to modern-day travellers: affordability, accessibility and eco-consciousness.

The airline is a member of the Wizz Air Group, which was recently ranked among the top 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2022 based on AirlineRatings.com’s evaluation, and it also has the lowest environmental footprint in the region.

The Wizz Flex option also enables passengers to cancel flights up to three hours before departure and have 100 per cent of the fare reimbursed in airline credit.