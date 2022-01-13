Emirates resumes flights to five African countries, including Ghana and Uganda

Emirates will resume passenger services to and from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Uganda and Angola as of Thursday.

The Dubai airline first suspended flights from these African nations, plus Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia, on December 28 as a precaution against the spread of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

All passengers now travelling from Guinea, Uganda or Ghana with their final destination as Dubai will require a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours and a six-hour rapid test and PCR on arrival in the UAE.

Passengers from Guinea, Uganda, Ghana and Ivory Coast who are transiting in Dubai only need to follow these rules if it is mandated by their final destination.

Anyone coming from Angola or Ivory Coast to Dubai will need a negative PCR taken within 72 hours and a PCR test on arrival. Transiting travellers from Angola will also need a PCR within 72 hours of flying.

Those taking the flight that links Guinea to Senegal via Emirates must follow the rules of the final destination.

Passengers will need to present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate from an approved facility with QR code, with the test validity dating back to when the sample was collected.

Once in Dubai, people must self-quarantine until they receive their on-arrival test result.

UAE citizens and children under the age of 12 are exempt from these rules.

More information is available on the Emirates Covid-19 information hub.

Covid-19 screening at Dubai Airport – in pictures: