Etihad cancels flights from Abu Dhabi to Madinah until March

Travellers that were scheduled to fly to the city from the UAE are being offered alternative routes or refunds

Etihad has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Madinah until March 28. Photo: Unsplash / Sultan Auliya
Hayley Skirka
Jan 18, 2022

Etihad Airways has temporarily cancelled flights from Abu Dhabi to Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

Travellers booked to fly to what is one of the kingdom's holy cities from the UAE capital will no longer be able to, as the airline has paused flights between the destinations until the end of March.

The decision has been made because of “operational reasons”, said a representative for the UAE’s national airline.

“Etihad regrets to advise that passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Madinah have been cancelled until March 28, 2022, due to operational reasons.

"Our teams are actively reaching out to affected travellers to provide them with alternative travel options or full refunds,” said the Etihad representative.

Etihad is offering travellers alternative flights or full refunds. Unsplash / Fabien Joy

Etihad is offering travellers alternative flights or full refunds. Unsplash / Fabien Joy

Travellers that purchased flight tickets for the route via a travel agent should contact their agency directly for assistance on rebooking and refunds.

The airline also apologised for the inconvenience caused to guests by the operational change.

Read more
Saudi Arabia’s 'Gingerbread Village' named in UN list of world’s Best Tourism Villages

Located in the Hejaz region of western Saudi Arabia, Madinah is a three-hour flight from Abu Dhabi.

The city is home to Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque and burial site and is an important holy place for Muslim pilgrims.

Etihad resumed thrice-weekly flights to the city in November last year, making it the airline’s fourth destination in the kingdom after Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

___________________

World's safest airlines 2022 revealed: Etihad Airways and Emirates among best

Image 1 of 20
1. Air New Zealand. AFP

1. Air New Zealand. AFP

Updated: January 18th 2022, 7:17 AM
TravelAviationEtihadSaudi Arabia
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Etihad cancels flights from Abu Dhabi to Madinah until March
An image that illustrates this article Watch: Emirates A380 magically disappears into fog after take-off
An image that illustrates this article Wizz Air's new destinations and discounts on first birthday
An image that illustrates this article Emirates has just recreated its viral Burj Khalifa ad to celebrate Expo 2020 Dubai