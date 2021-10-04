Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds low-cost flights to 7 new destinations including Oman and Egypt

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is adding flights to seven more destinations from the UAE.

The low-cost airline is launching flights to Muscat, Almaty in Kazakhstan and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It will also begin flying from Abu Dhabi to Sohag in Egypt, Odessa in Ukraine, Baku in Azerbaijan and to Kutaisi in Georgia.

The move brings the UAE's newest airline to full capacity after travel restrictions were eased in Abu Dhabi.

Starting this week, the airline adds Sarajevo and Odessa to its network, with two flights per week to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Ukrainian port city, respectively.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will launch cheap flights from the UAE to Muscat from October 31, with fares from Dh109. Photo: Ritz-Carlton

Then, from Sunday, October 31, the airline will commence flights to Muscat from Abu Dhabi. Wizz Air will operate three flights a week to the Omani capital, with fares from only Dh109, giving travellers another affordable option for a short break to the sultanate.

In December, Almaty, Sohag, Baku and Kutaisi will join the Wizz Air network. Tickets are already on sale for all seven destinations.

Wizz Air Hungary to move Dubai flights to Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air Hungary will move its UAE flights to Abu Dhabi from April 2022. Photo: Wizz Air

Wizz Air Hungary will also start flying to Abu Dhabi from April next year.

The airline is launching flights to Dubai from Catania in Italy, Katowice in Poland and Cluj-Napoca, one of Romania's largest cities, this week.

From next year, Wizz Air Hungary flights destined for the UAE will move from Dubai and instead fly to the capital.

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate the popularity of its services by adding more routes to its network as pandemic restrictions are lifted across the world and notably in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The UAE residents are itching for the chance to enjoy world-class culture and entertainment destinations,” said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

“Our network from Abu Dhabi will expand rapidly as travel restrictions ease up, getting a significant boost when Wizz Air Hungary will start operating its flights to Abu Dhabi as of April 2022."

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also plans to add another aircraft to its fleet. The fourth A321neo will join the budget airline in the UAE by the end of this year. This will allow more flights to be added to the network, with plans in place for services to Alexandria, Belgrade, Kiev and Tirana.