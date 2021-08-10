Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flights to Bahrain with fares starting from Dh129

The service to Manama will operate three times a week from September 9

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched flights to Bahrain. Courtesy Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Selina Denman
Aug 10, 2021

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will expand its regional route network with the launch of flights from Abu Dhabi to Bahrain.

The airline will commence services to Manama on September 9, bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 32. The service will be operated three times per week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

With fares starting from Dh129, tickets have already gone on sale via the Wizz Air website and app, which is also available in Arabic.

The route to Bahrain brings the total number of destinations in its route network to 32. Courtesy Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Bahrain is a one-hour flight from the UAE capital and is on Abu Dhabi’s Green List, meaning UAE residents do not have to quarantine upon their return. The airline has also launched the Wizz Flex fare category, which allows passengers to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without fees and have 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

“Increasing connectivity within the GCC has always been a priority for us at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi,” says Kees Van Schaick, the airline’s managing director.

“We are excited to offer an alternative and affordable travel option for the short flight to the kingdom of Bahrain. It is an appealing destination given its proximity to the UAE, welcoming people and wealth of history and culture – we are confident that Bahrain will be a welcome addition to our flight roster.”

Entry to Bahrain is currently restricted to Bahraini citizens, residents, GCC citizens who do not need a visa, passengers eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, passengers with a valid eVisa, military personnel and airline crew.

All arrivals to Bahrain must download the BeAware Bahrain app prior to their arrival.

Passengers arriving from, or who have transited through any of the following countries in the preceding 14 days will not be allowed entry into Bahrain, unless they are Bahraini residents or GCC citizens: Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Panama, Philippines, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

