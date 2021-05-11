Kate Middleton's style evolution in 74 photos: from university student to Duchess of Cambridge

The mother of three has had to adapt to the complex codes of royal dressing since marrying Prince William a decade ago

lf09 may Kate Middleton style 1 Kate Middleton, in graduation robes, leaves Younger Hall after her graduation ceremony on June 23, 2005 in St Andrews, Scotland. Getty Images (getty)

Emma Day
May 11, 2021

She has become, in the past decade, one of the world's most photographed women.

After marrying Prince William in 2011, and becoming the Duchess of Cambridge in the process, Catherine Middleton – more commonly known as Kate – wed into a world of royal visits, state engagements and red carpets.

The art history graduate, who met the second-in-line to the British throne while the pair were studying at Scotland's University of St Andrews, has had to become well-versed in the art of royal dressing since that day.

Tactfully navigating complex sartorial codes, such as when a hat is necessary and appropriate hemlines, the duchess has established herself as an elegant, timeless style star in the process.

She might be a future queen consort, but Kate has also made a name for herself as queen of the midi dress, donning a number of block-coloured pieces over the years, from printed shifts to tailored coat dresses.

The royal frequently champions British designers, with Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham and Catherine Walker among her most-worn labels.

However, she has also been known to turn to international brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Rochas and high-street favourite Zara on occasion.

Here, we take a look at how the royal's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

Updated: May 11th 2021, 2:32 AM
