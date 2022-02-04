Eight of the UAE's most lavish Valentine's Day staycation packages for 2022

In the words of the recently departed Meat Loaf, if you would do anything for love then you’re sure to be spoiled for choice in the UAE this Valentine’s Day.

Hotels and resorts across the emirates have gone all out with a host of lavishly romantic staycation packages available to book during the month of love.

So while chocolate and flowers might be enough to impress some, those looking to go the extra mile need look no further than their nearest luxury hotel.

From enjoying sundowners with your loved one on a beach in Fujairah to a rooftop dining experience with a private chef in Dubai, these are the UAE’s most lavish Valentine's Day staycations.

1. Rooftop dining with a private chef at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Valentine's Day at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC includes a rooftop dinner with a private chef.

Throw out all the stops this Valentine’s Day with a luxury stay in the heart of Dubai at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC. Check into your Royal Suite where you’ll have 220 square meters of luxury accommodation complete with a private dining room and a king-size bed with 400 thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets.

Start the day with a personalised spa experience for two, including a body scrub, massage and express facial treatment, then take some time to unwind in your suite which has views over DIFC. Dinner will be served on the rooftop by your very own private chef, and you can serenade your loved one with ease as live music under the stars is also provided. Top things off with breakfast in bed for two the following morning.

Available February 14; from $10,000 per couple including taxes; Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai; ritzcarlton.com

2. A suite stay at SLS Dubai

Relax and unwind with your loved one at SLS Dubai this Valentine's Day. Photo: SLS Dubai

One of Dubai’s hippest hotels is offering couples a night to remember this Valentine’s Day. SLS Dubai’s Spa and Suite Package includes an overnight stay in the hotel’s lavish Presidential Suite, private transfers to and from the hotel and plenty of pampering while you’re there.

Check-in early and enjoy a Valentine's Day set-up in your room inclusive of decorations and a bouquet of roses. An in-room couples massage will make sure you’re both nice and relaxed and afterwards women can have their hair blow-dried while men are treated to a professional in-room shave, so that everyone looks their best for a night of romance.

A private dinner will be served to you in the comfort of your suite, and the rest of the night is for your own pleasure.

Next morning, enjoy breakfast in the room then head to Ciel Spa to enjoy relaxing facial treatments. When you’re ready to leave, your private transfer will be waiting to whisk you back home.

Valid from February 1 to February 28; from Dh25,000 per couple; SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai; slsdubai.com

3. Regal romance at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi

Treat your loved one to a spa treatment, abra ride and romantic dinner on the beach at Emirates Palace.

For a truly royal Valentine’s Day, how about staying in a palace?

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi has a romance package running throughout February that's perfect for couples seeking a little “us” time. It includes one night in a Khaleej Suite, complete with 24-hour butler service so you'll want for nothing.

As the sun starts to set, sail off on a private abra cruise around the bay. After you return, you'll enjoy dinner at BBQ Al Qasr inside a tented gazebo accompanied by the sea breeze. There’s also a two-hour Royal Couples Hammam experience and you’ll get bubbles and strawberries delivered to your suite during turndown service.

Available until Feb 28; from Dh7,412 including taxes; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; bookings via 02 690 8888 or email epauh-reservations@mohg.com; mandarinoriental.com

4. Pop the question in style at Address Sky View

Pop the question this Valentine's Day with a million-dirham proposal in Dubai. Photo: Ce La Vi

Planning to propose this Valentine’s Day? Then this package from Ce La Vi and Address Sky View hotel could be for you.

Start your special day with a private limousine transfer that will whisk you both to the luxury hotel in Downtown Dubai. First stop is Ce La Vi, where the pool deck will be transformed into your own private dining area, just for you and your other half. Surrounded by florals from stylish flower company Floward and accompanied by a singer and violinist, get set to feast on a 15-course menu served by your own butler and accompanied by vintage beverages.

Enjoy spectacular views from your private vantage point 220 metres above the city and, when you’re ready to pop the question, do so with a timeless solitaire ring from Aque Jewels, set with a five-carat diamond. Enjoy the rest of the evening in your suite then start life as an engaged couple with an open air sunrise massage for two next morning.

Available on February 14; Dh1,000,000; bookings via email: reservation-dxb@celavi.com or 04 582 6111; Ce la Vie, Address Sky View Hotel, Emaar Square Area, Dubai; celavi.com

5. East coast love at Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort is offering couples a romantic escape on the UAE's east coast.

Escape to the east coast for a romance-filled staycation surrounded by the Hajar mountain peaks. Stay at Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort where the Love in the Sea Breeze package includes a one-night stay in a one-bedroom suite with ocean views.

A relaxing couple’s massage will make sure you’re both in a relaxed state of mind and you can spend some time enjoying your suite which will be set up with roses, gifts and a bottle of bubbles. As night falls, head to the beach where you’ll enjoy a three-course feast accompanied by entertainment form a live saxophonist.

A 30-minute Valentine’s couples photo shoot is also on the cards for those that want to capture some romantic memories of their stay, and next morning you can start the day with a sunrise breakfast, delivered directly to your suite.

Available on February 14; Dh7,249 including optional extras, Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, Mina Al Fajer, Fujariah; fairmont.com

6. Regal romance at Palace Downtown, Dubai

Valentine's Day at Palace Downtown includes epic views of Burj Khalifa. Photo: Address Hotels + Resorts

Recently upgraded, the Palace Downtown is offering a special Valentine’s Day package that includes a limousine pickup and a night’s stay in a luxury suite at this tranquil hotel in the heart of bustling downtown Dubai.

After an on-arrival cocktail hour, couples can enjoy a four-course dinner on the Viewing Deck of the hotel where the picture perfect backdrop includes front-row seats to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain. Afterwards, make your way down to the water where you’ll enjoy a romantic ride on an abra and your loved one will be presented with a huge flower bouquet.

Available February 14; Dh20,000 per couple; Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai; addresshotels.com

7. An eco-minded Valentine's stay at Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Kalba

Enjoy east coast romance at Mysk Kingfisher Resort in Kalba. Photo: Mysk Hotels

A romantic escape with a difference awaits at Mysk Kingfisher Retreat on the UAE’s east coast. This luxury eco-resort is the perfect place to hide away from the world with your loved one and the Relaxing Package, available throughout February, includes breakfast and a visit to the art Spa, where you’ll both be suitably pampered.

You’ll also have your own three-bedroom tented villa, complete with a private plunge pool, sundeck and view of the sea, perfect for enjoying the sound of the ocean under a star-filled night-time sky. A four-course dinner is served at a candlelit cabana on the beach, and you can also enjoy it all guilt-free as this resort prides itself on its environmentally friendly policies.

Available throughout February; from Dh8,430, including tax; Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Kalba; mysk.com

8. Curated dining at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

A night of romance at The Royal Cabana on the beach at Four Seasons Resort Dubai. Photo: Four Seasons

Start your Valentine's stay by checking into your sweeping Four Seasons Jumeirah Sea View Suite with a king-size bed and spacious balcony with views of the Arabian Gulf and the resort’s private shoreline.

As evening falls, get set for a night of romance at The Royal Cabana on the beach. Here, you’ll enjoy a curated five-course menu with each dish designed to mimic the stages of falling in love, from first sight to a kiss under the moonlight. Dinner also comes with a bottle of rose premium bubbles and live entertainment. At the end of the meal, your loved one will receive a box of chocolates and a forever rose as a keepsake of the evening. Next morning, indulge in a buffet breakfast at Suq, or go for in-room dining and enjoy some “just you two time” a little while longer.

Available February 12-14; from Dh19,490 per couple; Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach; 04 270 7777; fourseasons.com