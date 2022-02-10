Valentine's Day Gift guide: from personalised NFTs to a cinema package for two

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and with it the perfect excuse to spoil your beloved. However, there are many other ways to show your appreciation other than roses. As beautiful as they are, why not think outside the box this year?

If you want to surprise someone who has a sweet tooth, there are plenty of options from the likes of Candylicious, which has a bow trimmed bag filled with treats, or His & Hers red velvet chocolate lovebombs by Melange x Urban Nest.

Lovers of perfume will enjoy the light femininity of Elie Saab's newest scent, Lumiere, while those who prefer the complexity of ylang-ylang, vanilla and patchouli should look to La Botanique No 25 Obscuratio, by L'Artisan Parfumeur.

Celine has now also released its exclusive high perfumes in travel spray size, so why not gift a chic silver or gold case, priced at Dh900, and that can be refilled as desired? With refill vials of perfume costing Dh380 for two 15ml bottles, this really can be the gift that keeps on giving.

Read More Six flower exquisite delivery services to try in the UAE on Valentine's Day

For the fashion-conscious – and named after the god of love, Eros – the new Lady Dior Cupidon tote bag by Dior with its red and white design makes a timely gift, as does a classic Valentino Rockstud sandal in blood red. With its fierce studs, this shoe fits any outfit. There's also a perspex bag with roses captured inside. Made by Uplifting Floral Studio, this square bag contains nine red roses that will never fade.

Classic jewellery is always appreciated, so why not look to Tiffany & Co, and its Elsa Peretti heart pendant necklace, or how about a heart-shaped ring in gold from Repossi. For men, there's a timeless stainless steel watch, such as by Armani Exchange. Another idea is from Namshi, which has a Babel men's grooming set to keep beards in top condition.

Those looking for something a little left field have many options, too. How about a cosy top and jogger set by the new brand Glossy Lounge. Made from eco-aware bamboo fabric, it is good for the planet as well as super soft, and is ideal for cuddling.

Customisable NFT, Dh188, Myra. Courtesy Myra

Roxy Cinemas, meanwhile, is offering a Diamond Package, for only Dh275 per couple. It comes with a a two-course meal and screening of the Agatha Christie thriller Death on the Nile. For something truly unique, why not get a personalised NFT by Myra in the form of an illustration of jewellery with your loved one's name is added in.