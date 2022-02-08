Six flower exquisite delivery services to try in the UAE on Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, here’s your chance to say it all with flowers.

In the UAE, florists were doing booming business during the pandemic, with online flowers and gifting platform Ferns N Petals reporting a growth rate of 100 per cent in 2020.

Whether you’re thinking of sending flowers to a special someone, friends and family or even yourself, there’s no dearth of options in the country. However, if you’re on the lookout for something a little more special or offbeat, these local florists are designed to delight.

Florette

Even in a country with a multitude of options, a bouquet from Florette is a sight for sore eyes. Founded to “bring beauty, surprise and delight back to the gesture of buying and giving flowers”, Florette offers absolutely beautiful arrangements and bouquets.

However, the best part lies in its simplicity; like its wonderful “flower market” section. These gorgeous blooms, delivered straight from Holland, come wrapped in paper, much like you would find at a traditional farmer’s market, and remain fresh and sweet-smelling for weeks. They don’t come with a vase or wrapped as a bouquet, but you can add a card. The brand also has a special range of Valentine’s Day flowers which you can order starting February 13, at 8am.

Prices from Dh100 onwards; same day delivery in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman if ordered before 5pm; same day delivery in Abu Dhabi if ordered before noon; florette.ae

Gosha

Looking for blooms that are more of a work of art? The flower studio launched by influencer Natalia Shustova considers flowers “as an object of temporary art”, and its designs are inspired by poetry, art and cinematography.

The result are bouquets that don’t exactly come cheap – prices start at Dh450 – but you can be rest assured that they’re as unique as can be. With pretty names such as “wonderland”, “soft magic” and “marshmallow sky”, these arrangements are bound to sweep anyone off their feet.

Prices from Dh450 onwards; delivers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah at regular prices, in other parts of UAE with a minimum spend; goshaflowers.com

Maison Des Fleurs

One of Dubai’s most exclusive flower brands, Maison des Fleurs and its signature black box with logo is synonymous with quiet luxury. There are number of options to choose from, with arrangements including signature boxes with neat red roses and even faux flowers if you want something that lasts longer.

For Valentine’s Day, they have launched a limited-edition collection with everything from black and white velvet boxes with their signature roses, to grand structures for anyone thinking of a special occasion, like popping the question – think ladders with the word “Love” on them (Dh4,250) or wheelbarrows filled with roses (Dh10,500). The brand has several locations across Dubai, including Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall, and delivers to most parts of the UAE.

Prices from Dh440; delivery across the UAE, depending on availability; maisondesfleurs.com

The Flower Society

Launched by fashion model Zoya Sakr last year, you can expect much of her clean aesthetic and modern tastes reflected in this atelier’s creations. The result is a very tasteful aesthetic that keeps the colour scheme simple – usually limited to one or two hues – while still being showstoppers. The brand has a Valentine’s Day collection on offer with loads of red roses available in different tasteful arrangements.

Prices from Dh365 onwards; delivery across the UAE; www.theflowersociety.net

Go Flower

This service was launched by Benn Davey in an effort to “disrupt the traditional flower marketplace” and delivers everything from lush bouquets to arty magnolia branches. For Valentine’s Day, they’ve launched a number of gorgeous red, blush pink and white arrangements. But they also sell flower vase sets for a more classic gift idea.

Prices from Dh150 onwards; same day delivery across the UAE; goflower.ae

Bliss Flower Boutique

For dreamy, romantic bouquets with a pop of colour, Bliss Flower Boutique is the way to go. The flower shop offers some truly exquisite bouquets and also sells arrangements in vases and artsy boxes. If you’re looking for other gifting options such as chocolates, orchids or even candles, they have that too.

Prices from Dh275; same day flower delivery in the UAE; blissdubai.com

