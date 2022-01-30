10 limited-edition Valentine's Day dishes to try in the UAE

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there’s no dearth of things to do in the UAE to celebrate.
If you’re planning a romantic meal for two, here’s a look at some of the dining deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
However, February 14 needn’t always be about going all out. Sometimes it can be about the little things – such as sharing a sweet treat together.
Keeping that in mind, here’s a look at some places that have crafted limited-edition dishes and desserts that you can enjoy in the UAE together. And you don’t have to break the bank to indulge in them, either.
Purple rain pizza by Moon Slice
If you’re looking for something truly offbeat, Dubai pizzeria Moon Slice is crafting a pretty out-of-this-world-looking purple potato and caviar pizza. Available for one day only, this unique dish is perfect for that low-key, pizza-loving couple. Available for dine-in only.
Monday, February 14; Dh198; dar wasl mall, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa; 04 239 8363; Instagram: @moonslicepizza
Valentine’s Day shake by Black Tap
The venue is known for creating over-the-top limited-edition CrazyShakes for special occasions – and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Head over to any of the brand's venues to enjoy an Instagram-friendly shake: a sumptuous red velvet cake batter concoction with a vanilla frosted rim, red and white sprinkles and – the piece de resistance – a red velvet cake from Magnolia Bakery on top. There’s also loads of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle, making this a good one to share.
Friday to Monday; February 11 to 14; Dh62; across branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai; www.blacktapme.com
Strawberry cheesecake sando by Pickl
If your idea of a perfect Valentine’s Day is wolfing down burgers together, you’re in luck. Home-grown burger joint Pickl will bring back its decadent strawberry cheesecake sando for one day only. Strawberry cheesecake ice cream, strawberry sauce, deep-fried buns and cinnamon sprinkled on top – there’s a lot to love here. Simply take your pick between any of Pickl’s variety of burgers – from the famous fried chicken sandos to the Impossible Foods patties – and you will receive the strawberry cheesecake sando on the house.
Monday, February 14; free with every dine-in order; all Pickl locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi; eatpickl.com
Creamosso by Marea DIFC
The much-loved Italian seafood restaurant is ramping up the romance on V-Day with a complimentary dessert, available for dinner only. Those dining at the restaurant on February 14 can enjoy an Instagram-friendly vanilla berries creamosso, an ice cream-based treat oozing vanilla and strawberry cream and topped with shredded coconut. Buon appetito.
February 14; 6.30pm-1am; free for diners; Gate Village 7, DIFC; 04 583 6366; mareadubai.com
Heart-shaped ghevar dessert by Sagar Ratna
If you’re on the lookout for something a bit unique, this Indian restaurant has crafted a ghevar dessert in the shape of a heart. This traditional Rajasthani treat is made with flour, ghee, sugar and milk, and the portion is big enough to be shared by two.
Monday, February 7 to Tuesday, February 15; Dh25; JLT and Oud Metha; 04 453 3364 and 04 379 5493; Instagram: @sagarratnadubai
Pancakes at Eggspecation
This popular breakfast spot has brought back its incredible limited-edition strawberry and cream cheese pancakes. The heart-shaped treats come with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, and is complimentary upon the purchase of a main for one day only.
Monday, February 14; free with one main; The Beach JBR and City Walk; 04 430 7252 or 04 240 6877; eggspectation.ae
Cake pops at Brunch & Cake
Rush over to this place because the first 50 customers dining in each of its locations on Valentine’s Day will receive a complimentary cake pop. With chocolate cake coated in white chocolate, this makes for a sweet mouthful indeed.
Monday, February 14; free; Al Wasl, The Pointe, Jumeirah Islands, and Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi; brunchandcake.com
Love collection by Lakrids by Bulow
The Danish confectionery is famous for its chocolate-covered liquorice treats and has launched a love collection for Valentine's Day. The collection contains two limited-edition flavours, strawberry and cream, in a deliciously tempting hue, and fruity caramel, smothered in dulce chocolate with layers of blackcurrant and a crunchy sugar shell. It's perfect as a gifting option, too.
Thursday, February 10 onwards, until stocks last; Dh75 for a jar; Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Atlantis The Palm; lakridsbybulow.com
Funny sleeves by Lotsa! Lazy Cake
Want to gift that chocolate-loving Valentine? Home-grown brand Lotsa! Lazy Cakes – which is well known for its gooey, fudgy creations – has whipped up some cute and funny limited-edition sleeves that can easily be personalised. A box contains 36 pieces of the cakes made with Valrhona chocolate and biscuits. Flavours include: the OG, lotus fudge, salted caramel peanut, Nutella hazelnut and more.
Available to order from Talabat and Deliveroo in Dubai and Abu Dhabi until stocks last; Dh150 per box
Rose malai cake by Dhaba Lane
Tuck into this photogenic rose malai cake over at this quaint home-grown restaurant. The fusion dessert is a great spin on the traditional cheesecake and features rasgulla chunks, saffron syrup and mashed dodha burfi.
Monday, February 14; Dh25; Karama and Garhoud; 04 358 3554 and 04 223 7233; dhaba-lane.com
