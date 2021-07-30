Philippines extends flight ban for 10 countries until August 15

The Philippines has extended restrictions on travellers arriving from 10 countries, including the UAE, until August 15 in a bid to stem the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, it was announced on Friday.

Inbound passengers from the following countries are affected by the ban: UAE, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The ban was first imposed on May 15, after passengers entering the Philippines from the UAE were found to be infected with the Delta strain. It was then extended until July 15 and then again until July 30.

“This is a proactive measure amid the implementation of international border control because of Covid-19 Delta variant,” the Philippines' presidential spokesman, Harry Roque, said.

More than 27,000 people have died because of Covid-19 in the Asian country and, on Thursday, its positive case rate climbed to 16.2 per cent, its highest in three months, according to the Department of Health in the Philippines.

In June, flights between Dubai and Manila were cancelled by Cebu Pacific and Air Philippines, while flights from the UAE were still operating, but only for transiting passengers who do not pass through customs and enter Dubai.

Health authorities have so far reported four 216 Delta-variant cases in the Philippines.

On Friday, Roque also announced Metro Manila would be placed under the strictest level of quarantine measures to avoid putting more pressure on hospitals.

More details to come ...

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

