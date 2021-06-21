Indian Covid-19 Delta variant: Initial mild symptoms allow virus to spread fast

Related: Mixing vaccines - does it offer better immunity against Covid-19 strains?

People living in areas where the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first recorded in India, is spreading should look out for different symptoms to other strains, doctors say.

The Delta variant is proving more infectious than earlier strains.

Data from Public Health England indicates more than 90 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the UK are the Delta variant.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia in the UK, told The National that clinicians have reported different markers for the virus among recently infected people.

This means that the first thing someone may now experience when catching Covid-19 is not the familiar cough.

So what should you look out for?

What are 'normal' Covid-19 symptoms?

Most people who are infected with Covid-19 will experience a dry cough, a fever and loss of smell and taste.

What is the Delta variant?

Delta is the name given to the variant first detected last October in India.

There, it caused a devastating second wave of cases and led the UAE to bar nearly all passengers from travelling from India to the Emirates.

The Delta variant has spread to many countries around the world and has been blamed in particular for surges of cases in the UK and Russia.

Earlier this month, British authorities said the Delta variant was "60 per cent more infectious" than the Alpha strain, first detected in the UK.

Is the Delta variant in the UAE?

The Delta strain has been detected in more than 62 countries.

The World Health Organisation's weekly epidemiological update said it had been detected in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

How do Delta variant symptoms differ?

Prof Hunter said doctors were reporting different symptoms.

“You’re getting more cold-like symptoms, sore throat and sneezing,” he said.

Fever remains quite common, but he said that damage to the sense of smell was not being reported with the Delta variant.

Headaches and a runny nose are being recorded as common symptoms.

Why might the symptoms be changing?

The Delta variant may cause the body to react differently, said Prof Hunter.

“This doesn’t surprise me because if you look at the other human coronaviruses – there are mainly four – they essentially cause the common cold in most of us.”

It is also possible that some of those infected with the Delta variant have previously been infected or had a vaccine.

Therefore, they are experiencing different symptoms because they already have the antibodies to fight off the virus.

Why is this important?

If people think they merely have a head cold, then they might not think to test for Covid-19.

This results in an increased number of infected people going about daily life and spreading the virus.

Parents may presume their child simply has a sniffle and send them to school.

This can lead to Covid-19 spreading quickly within the community.

Doctors recommend taking a PCR test as a precaution.