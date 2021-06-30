Flight restrictions from UAE to Philippines extended until July 15

Passengers from the UAE will not be allowed to fly to the Philippines until at least July 15. Courtesy DXB

Passengers originating from the UAE will not be able to fly to the Philippines until at least July 15.

The ban was first implemented on May 15, 2021 after passengers entering the Philippines from the UAE were found to be infected with the Delta strain of Covid-19.

“This is a proactive measure amid the implementation of international border control because of Covid-19 Delta variant,” the Philippines' presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online announcement.

Travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Oman are also banned from entry until July 15.

Flights from the UAE are still operating, but only for transiting passengers who do not pass through customs and enter Dubai.

"Flights will continue to operate as scheduled and passengers transiting in Dubai and those returning to the Philippines under the government repatriation programme will be allowed to travel," a spokesperson from Emirates airline said.

"We continue to operate to the Philippines, but as directed by the government of the Philippines, passengers whose journey originates from the UAE, including Filipino nationals, will not be accepted for travel to all points in the Philippines."

Outbound travel to all seven countries from the Philippines is still permitted.