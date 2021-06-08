What the Philippines Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine drive means for UAE residents

More than 15 million doses are scheduled to arrive in months ahead

Dubai resident Analiza Glemao, who is from Luzon, is glad to hear Sinopharm is approved in the Philippines. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dubai resident Analiza Glemao, who is from Luzon, is glad to hear Sinopharm is approved in the Philippines. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Related: Filipino expats hopeful of Covid-19 travel restrictions lifting

The Philippines has approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use.

Eric Domingo, the head of the country’s Food and Drug Administration, said it was approved to open the way for a donation shipment from the Chinese company.

More than 15 million doses of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive in the Philippines in the months ahead.

Analiza Glemao, 40, from Luzon, said the approval was good news.

Read More

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 13, 2020. Doctors and UAE residents get Covid-19 vaccinated at the Burjeel Hospital, Al Najdah Street, Abu Dhabi. The Sinopharm vaccine. Victor Besa/The National Section: NASinopharm vaccine approved for emergency use by World Health Organisation

Summer travel 2021: Our holiday checklist for flying in and out of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and UAE

"There are a lot of cases in the Philippines at the moment. I got the Sinopharm vaccine, so now if I want to go home to the Philippines I will be happy because they accept it," the Dubai resident said.

"But for now, I don't want to go home because there is a lot of cases, and even if I'm vaccinated, we're not sure whether I can still be infected."

The Philippines, which has a population of about 108 million, has so far inoculated about six million people – 1.5 million of whom have had two doses and are fully vaccinated.

The country has recorded 1.28 million cases and reported about 21,000 deaths. Lockdown measures were eased last month after they were imposed in March.

This week, President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to complete the vaccine course after data showed that about half of those who had their first shot did not go for their second.

The Sinopharm vaccine, which is produced by a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group, was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation in May.

It recommended the vaccine for adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of three to four weeks.

Lockdown in the Philippines - in pictures

Updated: June 8, 2021 02:16 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 8, 2021. Jean-Francois Badias/Pool via REUTERS

‘Money will start flowing’ for EU’s recovery from the pandemic

Europe
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is travelling to the UK for the G7 summit. AP

G7 guests South Africa and India to push for vaccine patent waiver

Europe
Customers queue to enter a Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof GmbH department store as shopping without proof of a negative Covid-19 test result begins in Berlin, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to allow Germany’s controversial lockdown law to lapse, the latest sign that the pandemic is releasing its grip on Europe’s largest economy. Bloomberg

Eurozone economy contracted less than expected in 2021 first quarter

Economy
Nearly 52 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE since the start of the pandemic, many in drive-through facilities. EPA / LUIS ASCUI 

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,205 cases and two deaths

Health
Spain's under-21 squad attend a training session in Madrid ahead of a friendly against Lithuania. The U21s have stepped in to replace the senior squad, who are in isolation following the postivie Covid-19 test of captain Sergio Busquets on Sunday. EPA

Euro 2020: Spain squad to receive Covid-19 vaccine following Busquets' positive test

Football
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read