What the Philippines Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine drive means for UAE residents

The Philippines has approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use.

Eric Domingo, the head of the country’s Food and Drug Administration, said it was approved to open the way for a donation shipment from the Chinese company.

More than 15 million doses of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive in the Philippines in the months ahead.

Analiza Glemao, 40, from Luzon, said the approval was good news.

"There are a lot of cases in the Philippines at the moment. I got the Sinopharm vaccine, so now if I want to go home to the Philippines I will be happy because they accept it," the Dubai resident said.

"But for now, I don't want to go home because there is a lot of cases, and even if I'm vaccinated, we're not sure whether I can still be infected."

The Philippines, which has a population of about 108 million, has so far inoculated about six million people – 1.5 million of whom have had two doses and are fully vaccinated.

The country has recorded 1.28 million cases and reported about 21,000 deaths. Lockdown measures were eased last month after they were imposed in March .

This week, President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to complete the vaccine course after data showed that about half of those who had their first shot did not go for their second.

The Sinopharm vaccine, which is produced by a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group, was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation in May.

It recommended the vaccine for adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of three to four weeks.

