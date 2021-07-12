Emirates airline: India passenger flights to Dubai remain suspended until July 21

Emirates has extended its suspension of passenger flights from India until July 21. Courtesy Emirates

Passenger flights from India to Dubai will remain suspended until July 21, Emirates airline announced on Monday.

The company said entry to passengers flying from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would also be on hold until this date.

Travellers who have connected through the above countries in the past 14 days would not be accepted to travel from any other destination to the UAE, Emirates added.

UAE citizens, golden visa holders and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 regulations are exempt from the ruling.

Emirates offered travel advice for people affected by the decision.

"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us or your booking office to make new travel plans," the airline said in a statement on its website.

Passenger flights from India were initially suspended on April 24 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

India's Covid-19 fight:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Virus Outbreak India Health workers talk to attendants of a patient at a hospital meant for treating COVID-19 patients in New Delhi, India. AP (Associated Press)

