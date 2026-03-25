Middle East flight updates: International airlines extend suspensions

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Airlines in the UAE and around the world continue to suspend, reroute or adjust flights to the Middle East as the US-Israel war with Iran continues to disrupt airspace and aviation networks.

While Gulf airlines have gradually ramped up operations, international carriers continue to keep flights to the region on pause for the coming weeks and months, with airlines citing safety concerns, airspace restrictions and operational challenges as they monitor developments.

Weather conditions in the UAE have also prompted advisories this week, adding to delays and uncertainty for passengers.

Here is how airlines are responding.

Airlines in the Gulf

Qatar Airways

Regular Qatar Airways flights remain suspended, but the airline said a revised, limited number of services will operate until March 28.

“These schedules have been enhanced to give more flexibility to passengers wishing to travel,” the airline said.

People have been urged to avoid travelling to the airport unless they hold a valid ticket. Travellers seeking to make a booking should do so using the Qatar Airways website or mobile app, or by contacting a travel agent.

Passengers with bookings between February 28 and April 30 may request a refund or change their travel date, with complimentary rebookings permitted up to May 31 on flights operated by the airline.

Oman Air

Most Oman Air flights continue to operate as normal, although some routes have been affected by regional airspace closures.

The airline said flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab are cancelled until March 31.

Passengers can manage their bookings through the Oman Air website or mobile app. The airline apologised for the disruption.

SalamAir

Low-cost Omani carrier SalamAir said several of its flights have been affected by regional airspace closures.

Flights to and from Kuwait City, Sharjah, Doha and Dammam are suspended until March 31, while services to and from Iraq, Lebanon and Iran are suspended until April 30.

The airline has increased daily flights between Muscat and Fujairah until March 31 owing to increased travel demand. The services depart Muscat at 8.30am and 3.35pm, with return flights from Fujairah at 9.55am and 5pm.

SalamAir also said additional services to Cairo will operate until March 27.

The airline added that it is to provide ticket sales services at several land border crossings between the UAE and Oman, in partnership with travel platform Godoba. SalamAir tickets can be purchased at the Khatm Al Shakla, Hafeet, Al Wajajah and Khatmat Malaha border crossings.

Gulf Air

Bahrain’s national carrier has suspended operations at Bahrain International Airport after the country closed its airspace.

The airline said it would temporarily operate limited commercial flights from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to help travellers continue their journeys.

Trips can be booked to destinations including London, Mumbai, Bangkok, Frankfurt and Nairobi through the airline’s website or mobile app for travel until March 28, with additional dates expected to be announced.

Gulf Air has also introduced flexible booking options for affected passengers. Those with tickets for travel dates up to April 15 may make new bookings free of charge on Gulf Air-operated flights until June 30. Passengers scheduled to travel until March 31 may request a refund without fees.

Saudia

Saudia has partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The airline said flights between Riyadh and Dubai and Jeddah and Dubai are currently operating on a reduced schedule, with additional services expected to be restored gradually.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline has extended the suspension of flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria due to the continued closure of airspace in parts of the region.

The suspension will remain in effect until March 31.

Kuwait Airways

All commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport remain suspended. However, the airline is operating a limited number of flights at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam from March 26. Passengers will complete check-in and baggage drop-off procedures at Al Khiran Mall, not Kuwait International Airport, and will then be taken by bus to the Saudi city.

International airlines

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has suspended its Dubai service for the remainder of the winter season until March 28. Flights to Riyadh are also paused until March 25.

The airline said it is working to support affected passengers, including arranging alternative travel options where possible.

British Airways

British Airways has temporarily reduced its flying schedule in the Middle East. It has, however, operated eight repatriation flights from Muscat to London's Heathrow as well as additional flights from Singapore and Bangkok to help passengers fly back to the UK.

British Airways flights to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv remain suspended until May 31. Flights to Doha are also suspended until April 30, with a limited schedule set to operate until May 31. The airline also added that its winter Abu Dhabi route will restart on October 25 as planned.

“We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are directly in touch with affected customers to offer them a range of options,” the airline told The National.

Air India

Flights operated by Air India and Air India Express between India and destinations in the Middle East are also affected.

With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman open, both airlines continue to operate scheduled and non-scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat.

Air India is operating its scheduled return flights between Delhi and Jeddah, and two from Mumbai, while Air India Express is operating its scheduled service to and from Kozhikode.

Air India Express is also operating scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi, Kochi (two services), Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli.

The carriers have also been operating additional non-scheduled flights from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Jeddah to help travellers return to India. Flights are subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time, the airline said.

Passengers affected by cancellations may rebook their travel at no additional charge or request a full refund.

IndiGo

IndiGo is gradually restoring its services. The airline said it will carry out flights to eight destinations in the region – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Muscat in Oman and Jeddah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The carrier restarted services to Europe on March 8.

However, IndiGo said flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to additional changes to flight schedules.

The airline said that schedules may change at short notice.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines said passengers travelling to or from Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh and Dammam), Syria and the UAE until March 31, may make changes to their bookings free of charge.

The policy applies to tickets issued on or before February 28, provided passengers take action by May 10.

Unused tickets can be refunded free of charge, while partially used tickets will be refunded for any unused flight segments. Passengers may also extend the validity of their tickets until May 10, without additional fees or penalties.

KLM

The Dutch airline has adjusted its schedule in the region, but is currently avoiding the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as several countries in the Gulf region.

The airline has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 11. Flights to and from Dubai, Dammam and Riyadh are also suspended May 17.

The airline is offering rebooking and refund options for passengers with tickets to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam until March 28, if originally issued on or before March 2.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

Flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook on later Lufthansa Group-operated flight.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel waiver for passengers flying to or through several destinations in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Larnaca.

Customers who purchased tickets by February 27 and were scheduled to travel between February 28 and March 15 can change their flights without a change fee, provided they travel by March 29 and retain the same origin and destination.

Passengers can also cancel their trip and request a refund.

United Airlines

United has cancelled flights between the US, Tel Aviv and Dubai until and including March 31.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian passengers affected by cancellations are being offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge without paying a fare difference, request a reroute within the same Iata zone, or opt for a non-refundable voucher valid for one year.

Passengers transiting through Amman may also be rerouted on other airlines, subject to availability, provided the first flight segment is operated by Royal Jordanian.

The airline said flights will continue operating as long as Jordanian airspace remains open.

Air France

Air France flights from Dubai and Riyadh remain suspended until March 31. Services to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut are suspended until April 4.

Air France said affected passengers would be contacted directly and may postpone or cancel their trips free of charge.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended several flights in the region. As part of measures imposed by Lufthansa Group, flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook to a later Lufthansa Group-operated flight.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Dubai until March 29 and to and from Doha until July 2, with affected passengers to be contacted directly by the airline.

The airline said it may not always be possible to reroute travellers because of limited availability on alternative flights. Passengers who cannot be given a seat on such flights can get a refund.

Finnair has also temporarily stopped flying through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until May 31.

A ticket waiver policy has been introduced for those affected by the disruption. Travellers booked to fly between Hong Kong and Dubai up to May 31 may rebook, reroute or request a refund without the usual fees.

Customers who purchased tickets through travel agents or third-party websites are advised to contact them directly to arrange alternative travel or refunds, while those who booked through Cathay Pacific channels can contact the airline’s customer care team.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to and from Dubai remain cancelled until April 30.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”