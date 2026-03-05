Middle East flight updates: Global airlines that have cancelled or suspended UAE routes

Airlines in the UAE, as well as across the Middle East suspended and rerouted flights after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran, prompting several countries to restrict or completely close their airspace.

The escalating security situation has led to cancellations, with airlines saying safety concerns and regulatory directives are behind the decision as they monitor developments.

Here is how regional airlines are currently responding.

Carriers in the Gulf

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline said services will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of airspace. A further update is expected by 9am Doha time on Friday (6am UTC).

Qatar Airways will begin operating a limited number of relief flights from Thursday to support passengers stranded due to the situation across the region. Planned services include flights from Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome and Amsterdam, as well as a flight from Riyadh to Frankfurt.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have received official notification from the airline. Qatar Airways said affected travellers will be contacted directly with their flight details and travel arrangements.

Oman Air

All Oman Air flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab are cancelled until Sunday.

“All other flights are operating as scheduled; however, some delays may be expected,” the airline said.

Passengers travelling via land border crossings to connect with flights from Muscat are advised to arrive at least 12 hours before departure due to heavy traffic volumes and extended processing times.

The airline added that affected passengers will be offered rebooking options or refunds in line with its disruption policy.

SalamAir

Oman's low-cost carrier has resumed flights to several destinations, but services to and from Kuwait, Sharjah, Doha and Dammam remain suspended until Friday. Flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon and Iran are suspended until March 15.

SalamAir said it is working to accommodate travellers as airspace restrictions evolve across the region.

Fujairah International Airport has also partnered with the airline to charter flights to Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul and Karachi via Muscat on March 4 and 5.

Gulf Air

The national carrier of Bahrain has suspended its operations due to the closure of Bahraini airspace. The airline is expected to provide a formal status update on March 5.

Bahrain’s national carrier said it is closely monitoring official directives and will resume services once it is deemed safe to do so.

Saudia

Saudia has extended the cancellation of all flights to and from seven international destinations until 11.59pm GMT on Friday. The destinations are Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Amman and Peshawar.

Passengers whose journeys involve connections through Jeddah or Riyadh may resume travel once services reopen, be rebooked on alternative Saudia routes or nearby airports, or choose the “travel later” option, which protects tickets for a future trip without additional fees.

Travellers who no longer wish to fly may request a refund without cancellation charges.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas has extended the suspension of flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria due to the continued closure of airspace in parts of the region.

The suspension will remain in effect until 3pm Saudi Arabia time on Friday.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on the airline’s website before heading to the airport. Flynas said it is continuing to monitor developments in coordination with the relevant authorities and will provide updates through its official channels.

Kuwait Airlines

All inbound and outbound commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport are currently suspended. The airport suffered damage after a drone strike targeted Terminal 1.

However, Kuwait Airways announced on Wednesday that it would be operating some flights exclusively for Kuwaiti nationals wishing to return to Kuwait via Saudi Arabia by land from the announced destinations: London Heathrow, Manchester, Munich, Barcelona, Milan, Paris, Istanbul, Sabiha, Cairo, Manila and Amman.

International carriers

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic resumed scheduled services between London Heathrow and Dubai and Riyadh on March 3 after airspace in parts of the Middle East reopened to limited operations on March 2.

“While we intend to operate some flights as planned, the situation remains dynamic. We continue to monitor developments closely and will make further changes at short notice if required to ensure the ongoing safety and security of our customers and crew,” the airline said on its website.

“We have also rerouted some of our flights. As a result, some of our services are operating on adjusted routings and may experience slightly longer flight times.”

British Airways

British Airways said it remains unable to operate flights from Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv due to the current situation in the region.

The airline has scheduled additional flights from Muscat to London Heathrow on Friday and Saturday for customers with existing bookings who are currently in Oman or the UAE. Flights from Muscat on March 5, 6 and 7 are now fully booked, although the airline said it will review the situation and may add more services if possible.

Passengers wishing to travel on the additional services are advised to contact the airline directly. British Airways also said customers should not travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking.

Air India

Most of Air India’s flights to the Middle East remain suspended until 11.59pm IST on Thursday, although the airline has begun operating a limited number of flights to Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers.

The carrier also plans to resume scheduled services between Delhi and Jeddah, and Mumbai and Jeddah, from March 5. An additional service between Mumbai, Dubai and Delhi using a larger-capacity Boeing 777 aircraft has also been scheduled to help return stranded travellers.

The airline is also offering passengers complimentary rescheduling or full refunds for confirmed bookings made on or before February 28 for travel to and from the Middle East, the UK and Europe scheduled up to March 10. The airline said the policy comes in response to the ongoing situation affecting flight operations in the Middle East.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status on the airline’s website or contact its customer service centre for assistance.

IndiGo

IndiGo said it has begun operating flights to Athens, Muscat, Jeddah and Madinah, along with select repatriation flights to the UAE, as it gradually restores connectivity on routes affected by the recent disruptions.

The airline said it may increase the frequency of repatriation flights to the UAE in the coming days, subject to approvals, to support passengers still waiting to travel.

Customers are advised to monitor their flight status and wait for confirmation from the airline before heading to the airport. The airline said it continues working to restore its schedule while prioritising the safety of passengers and crew.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines said passengers travelling to or from Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Riyadh), Syria and the UAE between February 28 and March 31, may make changes to their bookings free of charge. The policy applies to tickets issued on or before February 28, provided passengers take action by May 10.

Unused tickets can be refunded free of charge, while partially used tickets will be refunded for any unused flight segments. Passengers may also extend the validity of their tickets until May 10, without additional fees or penalties.

KLM

KLM said it is currently avoiding the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as several countries in the Gulf region, meaning flights to, from or via destinations in the region have been cancelled or adjusted.

The airline has suspended the remainder of its winter season flights to and from Tel Aviv, effective March 1. Flights to and from Dammam, Dubai and Riyadh are suspended until March 8.

Passengers affected by the changes are being offered rebooking or refund options.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group airlines have suspended flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi until Friday, also confirming it will not use UAE airspace during this period.

Flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran are suspended until March 8.

The group said it will also avoid the airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, eastern Saudi Arabia and Iran until March 8.

Flights to and from Larnaca in Cyprus have also been suspended until Friday, with the airline temporarily avoiding the country’s airspace.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel waiver for passengers flying to or through several destinations in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Larnaca.

Customers who purchased tickets by February 27 and were scheduled to travel between February 28 and March 15 can change their flights without a change fee, provided they travel by March 29 and retain the same origin and destination.

Passengers can also cancel their trip and request a refund.

United Airlines

United has cancelled flights between the US, Tel Aviv and Dubai due to unrest in the Middle East.

The airline said cancellations are currently in place until and including March 11.

“We’re continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with US and international aviation authorities as it evolves,” the airline said.

“Safety is always our highest priority, and we appreciate you trusting us with your travel.”

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian said passengers affected by cancellations due to the regional situation will be offered flexible travel options.

Travellers flying on or after February 28 can change their flights free of charge without paying a fare difference, request a reroute within the same Iata zone, or opt for a non-refundable voucher valid for one year.

Passengers transiting through Amman may also be rerouted on other airlines, subject to availability, provided the first flight segment is operated by Royal Jordanian.

The airline said flights will continue operating as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, and advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling.

Air France

Air France has cancelled its flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until Friday, while its flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut remain suspended until March 8. The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the situation.

The airline added that it “regrets this situation, [but] the safety of its customers and crew is its top priority”.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended flights to several destinations in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as Larnaca in Cyprus, until March 6. The airline said it would not use either of the country's airspace until then.

As part of Lufthansa Group's measures, flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran are suspended until March 8.

The airline is also avoiding the airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, eastern Saudi Arabia and Iran during this period.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Doha and Dubai until March 29, with affected passengers being contacted directly by the airline.

The airline said it may not always be possible to reroute travellers because of limited availability on alternative flights, in which case customers can get a refund.

The airline has also temporarily stopped flying through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will update any new information on this page,” said the airline on its website. “We are very sorry for the uncertainty and harm this situation may cause you, and we will do our best to minimise the impact on your journey.”

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific has temporarily suspended flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until March 15.

Passengers affected by the cancellations who have not already received a notification from the airline are advised to check the status of their booking through the Manage Booking portal.

A ticket waiver policy has been implemented for customers booked to travel between Hong Kong and Dubai or Riyadh up to March 14, allowing passengers to rebook, reroute or request a refund without the usual fees.