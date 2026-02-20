How UAE airlines are marking Ramadan, from iftar boxes to prayer mats on board

As Ramadan begins, airlines in the UAE are making plans for passengers who are fasting and travelling.

From in-flight programming, which includes Ramadan dramas and religious content, to special menus and iftar announcements, this is how airlines are marking the holy month.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has curated Ramadan menus in each of its cabins.

In first class and The Residence, passengers will be able to choose from a selection of Emirati-inspired dishes such as traditional lamb shank kabsa followed by pistachio and chocolate kunafa cake. In business class, chicken mandi will be on the menu, with cardamom and date pudding, pistachio caramel cake with strawberries, saffron and orange cake or a rose and pomegranate mousse cake for dessert. Economy-class passengers, meanwhile, will be offered dishes such as Arabic braised lamb or chicken on a bed of vermicelli rice.

Etihad guests who are observing Ramadan with flight times that fall outside of iftar and suhoor will be offered takeaway bags before boarding or after disembarkation. And in the first and business class lounges at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Etihad Lounge at London Heathrow, there will be a menu of Ramadan-inspired dishes and iftar platters available, including Arabic-spiced grilled lobster and rose and pistachio mahalabia.

The airline will also be incorporating Ramadan into its onboard E-Box entertainment throughout the month. This will include cooking shows and cultural programming.

Emirates

Complimentary prayer mats are available on board with Emirates this Ramadan. Photo: Emirates Info

Emirates is offering snack boxes both at select gates and on-board at iftar for travellers to break their fast. The in-flight boxes are filled with dates, sandwiches, nuts and sweet treats, including baklava, which are being offered on top of the regular meal service.

To ensure accuracy for breaking fast, passengers will be officially informed of iftar time by the captain on Emirates flights, and prayer mats will be made available.

The airline will also be showing religious content on its Ice entertainment system for the month. This includes Kheir Qodwa, Qalb Al Mo'men, Wa Yatoub Allah Alaykom, Al Huqooq Al Sharaeya and Nafhat in Arabic. In Urdu, Ice will feature Ramadan Mah e Rehmat and Hoshyarian. The Quran is available to read on the Ice system.

Ramadan dramas will also be shown on board, with Ma Tarah Laysa Kama Yabdo, Febrayer Al Aswad, Al Mtwassf and Hazza among the highlights.