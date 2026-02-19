Podcasts
Culture Bites

What makes Ramadan TV culture so special in the Arab world?

Hosts talk about how watching habits change during the holy month as families gather to enjoy the top series of the season

Enas Refaei
Saeed Saeed

February 19, 2026

In this episode of Culture Bites, The National’s music and culture journalist Saeed Saeed is back, this time joining Enas Refaei to discuss Ramadan TV.

Every year during the holy month, households across the Arab world tune in to watch the most popular comedies, dramas and talk shows of the season. Over time, networks – and now streaming platforms – have invested bigger budgets into Ramadan specials, as audiences spend more time watching television after iftar and late into the night.

Enas and Saeed discuss how this cultural phenomenon became so dominant in the region and share some of the shows they’re looking forward to watching.

The hosts also react to a recent marketing campaign by Egypt’s Diwan Publishing to encourage young people to read and write in Arabic. Classics by authors like Naguib Mahfouz and Taha Hussein were printed entirely in Franco-Arabic, colloquially known as “Arabizi” – a way of writing Arabic words using English letters. The campaign was meant to prompt concern over the loss of Arabic language.

Enas and Saeed talk about Diwan’s previous project to make book covers more vibrant and attractive for the younger generation, and also how schools in the UAE are changing their rules to promote the Arabic language.

Updated: February 19, 2026, 2:00 AM
What makes Ramadan TV culture so special in the Arab world?

