Ramadan 2026: The 22 must-watch series and shows this season

Ramadan continues to be the defining season for Arab television, when broadcasters and streaming platforms unveil their most ambitious productions for broadcast and streaming.

All shows listed below will be screened daily throughout Ramadan, although broadcast times will be revealed in due course.

Here are 22 of the best dramas and seasonal programmes this Ramadan.

Shahid

1. Efrag

Amr Saad leads Efrag as Abbas Al Rayyes, a man released from prison after 15 years, carrying guilt and bloodshed into a world even darker than the one he left behind. Directed by Ahmed Khaled Mousa, the series is a dark, character-driven exploration of redemption, complicity and the limits of forgiveness.

2. Wa Nensa Elli Kan

Wa Nensa Elli Kan is an Arab spin on The Bodyguard. Photo: MBC

Yasmin Abdelaziz headlines this high-stakes romance as Galila, a superstar whose fame turns her into a target. Karim Fahmy co-stars as Badr, a former martial artist assigned to protect her, as professional duty gradually slips into emotional entanglement. Written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin, the series blends action, romance and celebrity paranoia.

3. El Maddah: Ostouret El Nehaya

Returning for its sixth season, El Maddah pushes its mythology towards an endgame as Saber confronts a powerful new demonic force after sacrificing his own abilities. Hamada Helal anchors the series once again, with this chapter positioning itself as a decisive final reckoning between faith, power and evil.

4. Mawlana

Starring Taim Hassan alongside Nour Ali and Muna Wassef, Mawlana follows a man who escapes his past by assuming a fabricated sacred lineage. Directed by Samer Al Barkawi, the series explores belief as both weapon and refuge, using the framework of a crime drama to examine identity, manipulation and collective hope.

5. Share’ Al A’sha

From left, Alaa Salem, Lama Abdulwahab, Maha Al Ghazal and Tarfa Sharif in Share’ Al Asha, returning for its second season as part of the Ramadan slate. Photo: Shahid

Returning for a second season, Share’ Al A’sha deepens its portrait of a neighbourhood shaped by love, rebellion and ambition. Starring Elham Ali and Khaled Saqer, the new chapter introduces an unexpected return that threatens to upend fragile alliances, pushing relationships – and loyalties – to breaking point.

Abu Dhabi TV

6. Ali Clay

The Egyptian drama stars Ahmed El Awady as a professional boxer attempting to rebuild his career while navigating personal and social pressures. The title references Muhammad Ali, who was born Cassius Clay, framing the narrative around ambition, public image and resilience. The series features an ensemble cast drawn from Egyptian television and blends action sequences with domestic drama.

7. Awlad Al Ra’i

This Egyptian family drama stars Majed El Masry, Khaled El Sawy and Ahmed Eid. The story centres on rivalries within a powerful family, exploring inheritance disputes and shifting loyalties. The series unfolds within a socially charged setting, focusing on generational conflict and authority.

Dubai TV

8. Wadima wa Halima 5

The fifth season of the long-running Emirati comedy returns to explore the rivalry between neighbours Wadima and Halima. The cast includes Soad Ali and Malak Al Khaldi, continuing the franchise’s established ensemble dynamic.

9. Thakerat Qalb

This local drama follows two families whose lives intersect after a medical crisis alters their futures. The series explores themes of responsibility and consequence within a contemporary Emirati setting. Ahmed Al Jasmi leads the cast alongside a group of established UAE performers.

Sharjah TV

10. Shams Al Aseel

A family returns from years abroad with a young girl everyone assumes is their daughter, until the truth begins to surface. The situation takes a more intense turn when the family patriarch reappears and rejects the idea of adoption, placing the household under strain. The Syrian drama stars Dana Jabr, Wael Zaidan, Susan Skaf and Abeer Shams El Deen.

11. Ghanawi Al Shawq

The 15-episode anthology series draws on classic Gulf and Arab songs, with each instalment presenting a stand-alone story inspired by the track’s subject matter. The cast includes Abdulmohsen Al Nimer, Yusuf Buhlool, Zahra Arafat and Haifa Hussein.

12. Al Yateem

The Syrian drama, starring Samer Ismail and Fadi Sobeih, follows a young boy orphaned after a family inheritance dispute, who grows up determined to uncover long-buried secrets and rivalries.

Yango Play

13. Manna’a

Manna’a stars Egyptian actress Hend Sabry. Photo: Yango Play

Egyptian star Hend Sabry returns to the Ramadan small screen for the first time in five years.

The suspense drama, also starring Ahmed Khaled Saleh and Mohamed Anwar, is set in the 1980s and follows the tribulations of Gharam (Sabry) who is left to raise three children alone after husband, a career criminal, is killed.

14. El Nos El Tani

Last year’s hit returns for a second season set in Cairo during the Second World War. It follows hapless resident Abdel Aziz El Nos (Ahmed Amin), who, while trying to protect his son, becomes entangled in a web of espionage between British and German agents. The cast also includes Asmaa Aboul Yazeed and Sedky Sakhr.

15. Khatawat Saghira (Small Steps)

Khatawat Saghira (Small Steps) is a Khaleeji family drama. Photo: Yango Play

Yango Play’s first Khaleeji original drama is a family saga led by a distinguished cast including Egypt's Hiba El Dori, Kuwait's Hamad Al Omani, Bahraini actress Reem Arhama, as well as Emirati screen veteran Habib Ghuloum. The series follows a family riven by conflict, betrayal and ruthless ambition that places nearly all its members in opposition.

16. Kan Ya Makan

Veteran actor Maged El Kedwany leads this comedy drama built around a series of interconnected stories of different characters at emotional crossroads, The ensemble cast includes Yosra El Lozy, Rital Abdel Aziz, Youssef Omar, Gala Hesham and Noha Abdeen.

17. Ein Sehreya

Rising star Essam Omar headlines this mystery, in which he plays Adel, a surveillance camera installer who witnesses a murder. The situation plunges him into a dangerous ordeal, on the run from corrupt lawyers and powerful pharmaceutical companies. The series also stars Bassem Samra, Mohamed Alaa and Sama Ibrahim.

18. Fan El Harb

The Egyptian crime drama stars Youssef El Sherif as Ziad, whose decision to become an actor instead of joining his father’s company leads to a fractured relationship with his family. After his father’s death and the collapse of the company, Ziad returns, determined to rebuild the business and restore the family’s honour. The series also stars Sherine Adel, Reem Mostafa and Walid Fawaz.

Viu

19. Rouge Aswad

Egyptian actress Rania Youssef leads Rouge Aswad, a legal drama set within Egypt’s Family Court, where a group of women find their lives intersecting through divorce cases and marital disputes. The ensemble includes Mai Selim, Lekaa El Khamisy and Dalia Mostafa.

20. Bayt El Ahlam

Set in Damascus, a group of friends share a house under the watchful eye of an eccentric older landlady. As they pursue work and personal stability, everyday tensions and unexpected alliances reshape their understanding of friendship and belonging. The cast includes Wael Zaidan, Asima Youssef and Suleiman Rizk.

Fatafeat

21. Matbakh Manal Al Alem: Ramadan Edition

Chef Manal Al Alem returns in a special Ramadan edition of her long-running cooking programme, guiding viewers through themed menus designed for the holy month. The series focuses on practical home cooking, with an emphasis on nutritious, accessible ingredients suitable for everyday family meals.

22. Kitchen Tales: Ramadan Edition

Returning for a new season, the series reunites chefs who have appeared on the channel over the past two decades. Hosted by Darine El Khatib, the series features revived classic recipes alongside new dishes created for the season.