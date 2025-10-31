Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is UAE newcomer in World's 50 Best Hotels list

Rosewood Hong Kong has taken top spot in the World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list, while Dubai resort Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has been ranked 20th just eight months after opening.

Asian hotels took the top three positions overall, with the Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River and Capella Bangkok coming in second and third respectively during last night's ceremony in London.

It was a significant night for Middle East hotels, with Dubai's Atlantis The Royal coming in sixth and The Lana 35th.

The grand entrance to The Lana hotel. Photo: Dorchester Collection

Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro was the highest new entry in the top-50 list at number 11.

Lower down, other new entries included: Capella Sydney (number 12); Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing (number 14); Bulgari Roma in Rome (number 22); Hotel Il Pellicano in Porto Ercole, Italy (number 26); Hotel du Couvent in Nice (number 27); The Emory in London (number 32); Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo in Monaco (number 36); Janu Tokyo (number 37); The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai (number 38); Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong (number 41); The Mark in New York (number 43); Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos (number 44); The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (number 45); Hotel The Mitsui in Kyoto (number 46); Estelle Manor in Witney, England (number 47); Grand Park Hotel Rovinj in Croatia (number 48); Hotel Sacher Vienna (number 49); and Mandapa in Bali (number 50).

UAE hotels on the 50 best list

Atlantis The Royal Lost took home the Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025. Photo: Dany Eid

Atlantis The Royal, which opened in 2023, has jumped from ninth to sixth in the table. It was also named Best Hotel in the Middle East 2025 and winner of the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025 this year.

President Paul Baker said it was an “an exceptional honour” to be included in the 50 Best list for the third consecutive year. He is also “incredibly proud” of the other awards this year.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our colleagues, whose commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences has been at the heart of our success since day one,” he added.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, which opened in March, is a 386-room hotel and features 11 restaurants, four swimming pools (including one for VIPs and one that is adults-only), an 82-berth yacht marina, a three-storey spa and uninterrupted Burj Al Arab views. rav

“From the very beginning, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab was envisioned as more than a hotel – it’s a destination defined by remarkable experiences,” said managing director Harun Dursun.

“We are proud to offer guests unparalleled moments, from the region’s first Remedy Suite, which brings cutting-edge wellness technologies together under one roof, to uninterrupted views of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the marina that frame every stay.”

The 50 Best list recognises it as a “striking addition to Dubai's skyline” thanks to its distinctive yacht-inspired architecture.

The Lana is also a relatively new addition to Dubai's hospitality scene. Opened in 2024 by The Dorchester Collection, it is described as “a quieter version of the flashy stereotype Dubai has become synonymous with” by the 50 Best judges.

Beyond the 50 Best list

Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman was recognised as the 84th best hotel in the world. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay

The hotels ranked 51 to 100 were announced two weeks ago, with Oman's Six Senses Zighy Bay coming in at number 84.

The 50 Best Hotels list has been revealed less than a month after the Michelin Keys ceremony was held in Paris, where 21 hotels in the UAE were recognised with keys. They are akin to the stars conferred upon restaurants by the Michelin Guide.

Atlantis The Royal was recognised with three keys and The Lana with one. A further 40 other properties across the Emirates were also recognised by the guide.

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

Eyasses squad Charlie Preston (captain) – goal shooter/ goalkeeper (Dubai College) Arushi Holt (vice-captain) – wing defence / centre (Jumeriah English Speaking School) Olivia Petricola (vice-captain) – centre / wing attack (Dubai English Speaking College) Isabel Affley – goalkeeper / goal defence (Dubai English Speaking College) Jemma Eley – goal attack / wing attack (Dubai College) Alana Farrell-Morton – centre / wing / defence / wing attack (Nord Anglia International School) Molly Fuller – goal attack / wing attack (Dubai College) Caitlin Gowdy – goal defence / wing defence (Dubai English Speaking College) Noorulain Hussain – goal defence / wing defence (Dubai College) Zahra Hussain-Gillani – goal defence / goalkeeper (British School Al Khubairat) Claire Janssen – goal shooter / goal attack (Jumeriah English Speaking School) Eliza Petricola – wing attack / centre (Dubai English Speaking College)

Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%206%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Tim%20Merlier%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%20%E2%80%93%203hrs%2041min%2012sec.%3Cbr%3E2.%20Sam%20Bennett%20(GBR)%20Bora%20%E2%80%93%20Hansgrohe%20%E2%80%93%20ST%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dylan%20Groenewegen%20(NED)%20Team%20Jayco%20Alula%20%E2%80%93%20ST%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGeneral%20classification%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lucas%20Plapp%20(AUS)%20Ineos%20Grenaders%20%E2%80%93%209sec%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pello%20Bilbao%20(ESP)%20Bahrain%20Victorious%20%E2%80%93%2013sec%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%20Twin-turbocharged%204-litre%20V8%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20625%20bhp%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20630Nm%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh974%2C011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

FIXTURES (all times UAE) Sunday

Brescia v Lazio (3.30pm)

SPAL v Verona (6pm)

Genoa v Sassuolo (9pm)

AS Roma v Torino (11.45pm) Monday

Bologna v Fiorentina (3.30pm)

AC Milan v Sampdoria (6pm)

Juventus v Cagliari (6pm)

Atalanta v Parma (6pm)

Lecce v Udinese (9pm)

Napoli v Inter Milan (11.45pm)

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

MATCH INFO Champions League last 16, first leg Tottenham v RB Leipzig, Wednesday, midnight (UAE)

Naga %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMeshal%20Al%20Jaser%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdwa%20Bader%2C%20Yazeed%20Almajyul%2C%20Khalid%20Bin%20Shaddad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

'Top Gun: Maverick' Rating: 4/5 Directed by: Joseph Kosinski Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Ed Harris