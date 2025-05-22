The Chedi Al Bait is a 65-key luxury five-star hotel and resort in the heart of Sharjah. Photo: The Chedi Al Bait
Eid Al Adha 2025 staycation deals across the UAE, from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah

Discounted rooms, complimentary experiences and late check-out options are on the cards during the June break

The National

May 22, 2025