Eid Al Adha 2025 staycation deals across the UAE, from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah

This year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/20/travel-uae-short-breaks-eid-al-adha-2025-holidays/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/20/travel-uae-short-breaks-eid-al-adha-2025-holidays/">Eid Al Adha</a> is expected to start on the evening of Friday, June 6, and finish on Sunday, June 8. While the religious holiday falls over a weekend this year, meaning extra days off are not guaranteed, the occasion still provides an ideal time to detach from daily life and relax. Many hotels and resorts across the UAE are offering limited staycation deals and packages throughout the weekend. Here are some to check out. Dubai’s only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/01/what-its-like-to-stay-on-board-dubais-qe2-hotel-insider/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/01/what-its-like-to-stay-on-board-dubais-qe2-hotel-insider/">floating hotel</a> is offering an Eid Al Adha package that includes a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room within the same category booked, plus buffet breakfast and dinner for two guests, 20 per cent discount on food and beverages and late check-out at 2pm. <i>Valid between June 6 and 10; Port Mina Rashid; 04 526 8888</i> This <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/08/01/chic-city-living-at-playful-hyde-hotel-dubai-hotel-insider/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/08/01/chic-city-living-at-playful-hyde-hotel-dubai-hotel-insider/">chic city hotel</a> is offering 20 per cent off on all rooms during Eid Al Adha as well as a complimentary drink each day at the pool, served with views of Burj Khalifa. Located along the Dubai Canal, the elegant property is the first international outing of the Hyde Hotels, Resorts and Residences outside the US. The brand is known for its playful take on hospitality, creating what it calls a “city sanctuary”. <i>Valid until September 30; Business Bay; 04 871 1111</i> Home-grown hospitality brand The First Collection is offering a 36-hour staycation across its three hotels in Dubai – two in Business Bay and one in Dubai Marina. Guests can enjoy up to 45 off on room rates when booking a 36-hour stay, as well as an early check-in from 6am and late check-out until 6pm. There's also 20 per cent off food and drinks at select restaurants and discounts on spa treatments. <i>Valid until September 30; Business Bay and Dubai Marina; 04 542 6666</i> This <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/03/02/marriott-resort-palm-jumeirah-is-dubais-newest-family-friendly-getaway-hotel-insider/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/03/02/marriott-resort-palm-jumeirah-is-dubais-newest-family-friendly-getaway-hotel-insider/">family-friendly resort</a> on Palm West Beach is launching a range of summer offers, which are valid during Eid Al Adha. Its Half Board Dine Around package in inclusive of daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner for two adults and two children under 14 years. There's also a Stay 4, Pay 3 offer wherein guests booking four consecutive nights will enjoy their final night complimentary, with daily breakfast included. The Suite DreamsStaycation offer comes with daily buffet breakfast, 25 per cent off select restaurants and bars, spa credit of Dh400 and access to M Club, which includes a business centre, afternoon tea and cocktail hour. <i>Valid between June 1 and September 30; Palm Jumeirah; 04 666 1111</i> The Polynesia-inspired resort at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-lapita-dubai-parks-and-resorts-1.614311" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-lapita-dubai-parks-and-resorts-1.614311">Dubai Parks and Resorts</a> is bringing back its Kids Go Free offer in time for Eid Al Adha. The offer includes free stay and dining, plus late check-out for children accompanied by a paying adult. The package also includes unlimited access to all Dubai Parks and Resorts attractions including Motiongate Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/01/19/inside-the-middle-easts-first-legoland-hotel-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/01/19/inside-the-middle-easts-first-legoland-hotel-in-dubai/">Legoland Dubai</a>, Legoland Water Park, Riverland Dubai and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/04/09/real-madrid-world-amusement-park-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/04/09/real-madrid-world-amusement-park-dubai/">Real Madrid World</a>. <i>Valid until September 30; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 810 9999</i> The budget property of American brand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is offering a 36-hour offer for Eid Al Adha at its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-tryp-by-wyndham-dubai-barsha-heights-1.716729" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-tryp-by-wyndham-dubai-barsha-heights-1.716729">Barsha Heights property</a>, inclusive of early check-in and late check-out at 6pm. Children under five years stay for free and there is a further 50 per cent discount for children between six and 11 years. There are also discounts on dining and spa experiences as well as complimentary transfers to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall, Nakheel Mall and Mall of the Emirates. Guests also get free entry to Soluna Restaurants & Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, including transfers. <i>Valid until September 30; Barsha Heights; 04 247 6666</i> At two JA Resorts & Hotels properties – JA Palm Tree Court and JA Beach Hotel – guests who book for two nights will get the third night free for Eid Al Adha. The offer also includes 20 per cent off dining, spa and other experiences, as well as a free stay for children under 12 years. <i>Valid between June 4 and 14; Jebel Ali; 04 814 5555</i> The family-friendly city escape is offering 25 per cent off room rates for Eid Al Adha, including a free stay for up to two children aged 12 and under<i>.</i> The offer is inclusive of an Eid Brunch at Eat & Meet for two adults, with children under 12 dining for free, plus a Dh100 spa voucher and complimentary shuttle service to Dubai Outlet Mall and Yas Island (for those with valid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/09/dubai-theme-parks-uae-disneyland-abu-dhabi/?_gl=1*bhklzl*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypveJiimTy_a1mFYu1R1G0UMCKhvwEZlWY5Wd5kuQHmYfniAphWHHrzBoCdh8QAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA_WI3K4KIZ2oRJZn9-bTDT_-" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/09/dubai-theme-parks-uae-disneyland-abu-dhabi/?_gl=1*bhklzl*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypveJiimTy_a1mFYu1R1G0UMCKhvwEZlWY5Wd5kuQHmYfniAphWHHrzBoCdh8QAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA_WI3K4KIZ2oRJZn9-bTDT_-">theme park</a> tickets). <i>Valid between June 4 and 10; Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 501 8888</i> Also on Sheikh Zayed Road, and minutes away from Dubai Mall and City Walk, Leva Hotel is offering 30 per cent off its room rates for Eid Al Adha. Enjoy a swim on the rooftop with skyline views and uninterrupted sights of Burj Khalifa at this boutique property. <i>Valid between May 30 and June 6; Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 526 6000</i> Abu Dhabi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/30/emirates-palace-hotel-review-abu-dhabi-mandarin-oriental/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/30/emirates-palace-hotel-review-abu-dhabi-mandarin-oriental/">landmark hotel </a>has launched an Eid to Remember package, which includes daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner at Vendome, its all-day dining restaurant – valid for two adults and up to two children. There are also themed set menus at Lebanese Terrace and The Supper Club Dinner, a social and immersive dining experience. <i>Valid between June 6 and 9, West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000</i> The beachfront resort's family package allows guests to book two rooms and enjoy half price off the second room for children under 16. Amenities include a pool, private beach, spa treatments, a children’s club and gym facilities. <i>Ongoing; Al Muntazah Street; 06 563 0000</i> In the heart of Sharjah’s heritage district, experience open-air barbecues in your own private villa this Eid Al Adha. Each villa can accommodate up to 12 guests, and includes breakfast, 15 per cent off on food and beverage, spa credit of Dh150, and free shuttle service to Al Heera Public Beach. <i>Valid during Eid Al Adha; Corniche Street; 06 502 5555</i> Offering direct beach access, this cosy resort is a family favourite in the emirate and ideal for those seeking a tranquil Eid stay. All rooms include complimentary breakfast for up to two children, 20 per cent off food and beverage, and late check-out subject to availability. <i>Ongoing, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street; 06 701 8888</i> There's something for everyone at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/25/hotel-insider-sea-vistas-romantic-dining-and-superb-staff-at-movenpick-al-marjan-island/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/08/25/hotel-insider-sea-vistas-romantic-dining-and-superb-staff-at-movenpick-al-marjan-island/">this island resort</a>, from watersports and a well-equipped gym to a wellness hub, three outdoor pools and a children's club. Foodies can head to The Market for an all-day buffet, have a light lunch in the laid-back Beach House, and check out Boons for bistro classics or Neo Sky Bar for sundowners. During Eid, guests can enjoy 25 per cent off the best room rates, and tuck into a special buffet on the first and second day of Eid. Valid between June 1 and 10<i>; Al Marjan Island; 07 246 0000</i> At this<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/15/ras-al-khaimah-new-hotel-sofitel-al-hamra/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/15/ras-al-khaimah-new-hotel-sofitel-al-hamra/"> beachfront retreat</a>, enjoy French elegance with an Arabian twist via two packages. The Ultimate Coastal Retreat package (starting at Dh2,945) includes a complimentary room upgrade, access to the club lounge, 20 per cent off spa treatments and late check-out. The Signature Suite Experience (starting at Dh3,315) includes club lounge access, a one-time complimentary mini bar, breakfast in bed or in the pool for two, dinner for two at Reunion restaurant and special gifts at turndown. <i>Ongoing; Al </i><i>Hamra Beach; 07 209 6000</i>